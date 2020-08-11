The Lady Bearcats restored some normalcy to the high school sports world on Tuesday evening as Pilot Point got its first win of the year over Anna in three sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.
Pilot Point was led on the offensive attack by Shelby Malone with 10 kills and 21 digs while Gracie Sanders contributed another eight kills.
The Lady Bearcats had six total blocks on the defensive end with Kayli South, Maiah Morris and Paige Cox each collecting two blocks each.
Celina d. Ponder,
Decatur d. Ponder
It was tough sledding for the Ponder Lady Lions on Tuesday as they found themselves on the losing end after four sets with Celina (20-25, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25) before falling to Decatur in three sets (12-25, 3-25, 14-25.)
Harper Mulkey was strong for Ponder with 15 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Cordie Ford finished with 11 kills and 18 digs.
Against Decatur, Mulkey totaled eight kills and eight digs for the Lady Lions in the loss.