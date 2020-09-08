KRUM — It was all smiles for the Krum Lady Bobcats on Tuesday evening against Lake Worth, as an offensive outburst led them to a 3-0 win (25-4, 25-15, 25-9).
Payton Lucas was excellent on offense for the Lady Bobcats with 17 kills. Mary Doyle and Madeline teamed up for six kills each.
Krum secured their first district win of the season with Tuesday’s victory and now sit at 13-2 overall. They will host Decatur on Friday.
Sanger d. Anna
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians got a much-needed win over Anna in dominant fashion Tuesday, taking them down in three sets (25-23, 25-13, 25-13) to get the victory.
Lindzi Thomas was the star offensively for the Sanger offense with 12 kills while Carly Schmucker and Elaine Pomeroy had six kills apiece.
Ponder d. Whitesboro
WHITESBORO — The Ponder Lady Lions got their first district win of the year on the road against Whitesboro Tuesday, defeating them 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
Averee Tipton had a whopping 27 assists for the Lady Lions to go along with 14 digs and three aces. Harper Mulkey showed out in her own right, totaling 13 kills and 16 digs.
Following the win, Ponder moves to 6-9 overall and 1-0 in district play. They will go on the road to take on Boyd this Friday.
Springtown d. Argyle
SPRINGTOWN — Despite a strong offensive showing Tuesday, the Argyle Lady Eagles could not come away with a victory in their district opener against Springtown, falling in four sets 28-26, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14.
Ella Payne and Jessie Moore were explosive for the Lady Eagles’ offense with 16 kills and 18 kills, respectively. Jade Price also had 28 digs on the night.
Argyle is still a spectacular 11-3 overall this season and will host Lake Worth on Friday.
Pilot Point d. Paradise
PARADISE — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats took care of business against Paradise Tuesday evening, defeating them in three sets (25-16, 25-12, 25-18) for the win.
The Lady Bearcats will go on the road this Friday to face off against Valley View as they look for their second district win.