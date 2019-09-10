KRUM — The Lady Bobcats were handed their first loss in 11 games as their 10-game winning streak was halted by Celina in five sets, 23-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16, 14-16.
The newly ranked No. 3 team in the Class 4A poll, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association, simply did not have enough to get the job done on Tuesday. Although they did once again have strong contributions from Reese Robinson, who had 16 kills and 6 blocks, and Payton Lucas with 16 kills of her own and 11 digs. Paige Orsi had a solid night as well with 13 kills and 19 digs.
Krum will have a quick turnaround after this loss as they will welcome Denison to their home court on Friday.
Argyle d. Northwest
NORTHWEST — Argyle handled its business Tuesday evening as the Lady Eagles took care of Northwest in three sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-20.
By winning on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles put a stop to their brief three-game skid and got back on track behind the performances of players such as Kassidy Reeves, who had 36 assists, and Allie Jones and Ella Payne, who each had nine kills.
Argyle now stands at a 14-5 overall record.
Ponder d. Paradise
PARADISE — It was a solid Tuesday night for the Ponder volleyball squad as they defeated Paradise in three sets for a final tally of 25-18, 25-15, 25-23.
Ponder was led offensively by Cordie Ford and Harper Mulkey, combining for 18 kills and four blocks. Kylee Anderson and Averee Tipton also combined for 25 digs as well.
As the Lady Lions have now moved to an overall record of 18-12, they will begin district play against Callisburg this Friday at home.
Sanger d. Pilot Point
PILOT POINT — The Lady Indians were able to come out on top against Pilot Point on Tuesday in five sets for a final of 25-15, 30-32, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13.
Offensively, Sanger was led by Kaela Wilkerson with 15 kills, while Mya Afflerbach and Lindzi Thomas each had 10 kills. For the Lady Bearcats, Alyssa David had 24 kills and 17 digs, while teammate Shelby Malone had 17 kills of her own paired with two blocks.
Sanger will look to build upon Tuesday’s momentum when they welcome Lake Worth this Friday
Liberty Christian d. Dallas Ursuline Academy
ARGYLE — The Lady Warriors had a good night against the Lady Bears, as they dispatched them in four sets for a final score of 25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 25-16.
Liberty Christian players Madison Marrow and Parker Ford led the team to victory, with Marrow racking up 17 kills and eight digs while Ford had nine digs and four aces.