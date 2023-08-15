Volleyball teams across the state continue their nondistrict slates this week as they continue ramping up for district play.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the night's results below.
Flower Mound 3, Guyer 1
The Lady Wildcats fell to Flower Mound in Tuesday's nondistrict contest.
Guyer dropped the first two sets 25-17 and 25-16 before rallying to win the third 26-24. Flower Mound finished off the victory with a dominant 25-9 fourth-set triumph.
The Lady Wildcats are still in the process of adjusting to a host of key losses from last year's squad, including Kyndal Stowers, Lauren Schneider and Erika Gustafson, amid a rough start to the season.
Ryan 3, Carrollton Creekview 0
The Lady Raiders rolled to a comfortable victory over Carrollton Creekview in the teams' nondistrict bout.
They dominated the opening set 25-12 before taking the second 25-14 and the third 25-15.
Ryan (10-2) was led by 8 kills, 3 aces and 14 digs from Halli Keese. Kailyn Head added 9 kills and 6 digs, while London Lancaster had 19 assists and 6 digs. KK Haley added 24 digs and 1 ace and Camryn Cook had 6 kills.
The Lady Raiders are off to a hot start to the season since returning Keese, who missed last season with an injury.
5A No. 6 Argyle 3, Weatherford 0
The state-ranked Lady Eagles took home a comfortable victory over Weatherford.
They won the opening set 25-19 before taking the next two 25-18 and 25-15.
Argyle (8-2) was led by 9 kills from Delany Galligan, while Shaye Feely chipped in 8 kills and 9 digs and Camryn Heiser had 8 kills and 4 blocks. Jordyn Moore posted 6 kills and 20 assists, while Sydney Payne notched 17 assists. Katherine Holtman added 5 kills and 3 blocks.
The Lady Eagles have gotten out to a strong start to the season with their only two losses coming to defending 4A state champion Canyon Randall and a formidable Melissa squad.
Krum 3, Lake Dallas 1
The Lady Cats came away with a victory over Lake Dallas in a battle of Denton-area squads.
Krum (4-3) won the first set 25-22 before dropping the second 26-24, then winning the next two 25-23 and 25-21. The Lady Cats were led by Ava Romine's 19 kills and 20 digs along with 22 digs by Olivia Burns.
4A No. 5 Aubrey 3, 3A No. 2 Gunter 2
The Lady Chaparrals took a competitive five-set win over No. 2-ranked Gunter, the defending 3A state champion.
Aubrey (8-3) won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-16 before dropping the next two 25-20 and 25-22. The Lady Chaps finished off the match with a 15-11 fifth-set victory to conclude an impressive win.
Annaleise Sevier led the way with 16 kills and 23 digs, while Olivia Starr added 26 assists and 21 digs. Kynadi Hall chipped in 14 kills and 5 blocks, Abby Wright had 11 kills, Samantha Williams notched a team-high 34 digs and Baylee Hampton added 18 digs and 10 assists.
Coming off a trip to last year's state title game, Aubrey looks poised to once again be among the state's top 4A squads this fall.
Ponder 3, Sanger 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the match for additional information, photos and quotes from both teams' head coaches.
Denison 3, Pilot Point 0
The Lady Cats fell to Denison in Tuesday's nondistrict clash, dropping the match in three sets.
Pilot Point (0-4) lost the opener 25-21, then the second set 25-17 and the third again by a score of 25-21. The Lady Cats are looking to rebound from posting a 6-29-3 record last fall.
Plano East 3, Liberty Christian 2
The Lady Warriors lost a hard-fought match with Plano East.
Liberty Christian dropped the first two sets 25-17 and 25-15, but responded by winning the next two 26-24 and 27-25. A competitive fifth set went 16-14 in Plano West's favor.
Tori Garrett led Liberty Christian with 21 kills in the defeat.
Liberty Christian is looking to defend its 2022 state championship this fall without standout setter Reagan Fifer, who is now at the University of Houston.
