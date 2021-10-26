ALLEN — Kyndal Stowers' 24 kills and 22 digs powered Guyer to a 21-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20 win over Allen on Tuesday night.
It was the ninth straight win for Guyer (21-9, 11-1 District 5-6A) as the Lady Wildcats head into the playoffs as the district's No. 1 seed.
On top of Stowers' 20-20 night, Gracey Campbell registered a double-double as well with 12 kills and 10 digs. Ava Houser led the team with 22 assists followed by Drew Bridges with 19.
On the defensive side, Carrie Aune followed Stowers with 18 digs, and Reagan Nash had a team-best two blocks.
Justin Northwest d. Ryan
JUSTIN — Ryan saw its season come to a close with a three-set loss (28-26, 25-13, 25-22) to Justin Northwest on Tuesday night.
Halli Keese registered a double-double for Ryan (25-21, 3-11 District 6-5A) with 12 kills and 10 digs, along with one block. Darla Crow added 10 digs on a .529 attack percentage to go along with three blocks and three digs. Shian Blacksher doled out 17 assists to lead Ryan.
KK Haley had a team-high 20 digs to lead the defensive effort, and Kanisia Haley added another 10.
Ponder d. Valley View
PONDER — Ponder swept Valley View 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 to close out district play and the 2021 season.
Olivia Todd had three kills, an ace and three blocks, and Vanessa Ogie added three kills to help lead Ponder (18-25, 6-8 District 10-3A) in the win.
Kaelyn McWilliams had eight digs and three aces, while Campbell Laney added eight assists.