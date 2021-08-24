CORINTH — Lake Dallas senior Caelyn Gunn was celebrated on Tuesday night for recording 1,000 career kills and digs prior to the Lady Falcons’ match against Kennedale.
The 2020 Denton Record-Chronicle all-area first-team selection buried 198 kills while making 207 digs last season during her junior campaign.
Lake Dallas went on to steal the first set against Kennedale, the No. 3-ranked team in the state, but the Lady Falcons fell 19-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-23 in Tuesday’s matchup.
Gunn notched a double-double with 16 kills and 14 digs, and Lake Dallas’ Reagan Hamm tallied 33 assists on the night along with eight digs. Ashley Machuca had eight kills and eight digs, and Altyn Bartley had four blocks.
Lake Dallas is back in action at the Sawyer Camillo Tournament in Argyle on Friday and Saturday.
Ryan d. Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE — Darla Crow and Bella Ambriz led the way for Ryan’s sweep over Van Alstyne on Tuesday, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.
Crow led Ryan (14-8) with 10 kills along with seven blocks and two digs, and Ambriz added seven kills on the night. Kanisia Haley led the team with 18 assists to go along with an ace, two kills, two blocks and five digs. Halli Keese and Lexy Bice led the defensive charge with 20 and 16 digs, respectively.
Ryan heads to Argyle for the Sawyer Camillo Tournament on Thursday and Saturday, with a home matchup against Braswell on Friday.
Lindsay d. Ponder
PONDER — In a midweek home matchup, Ponder fell in straight sets to Lindsay 25-17, 25-20, 25-14 on Tuesday night.
Sawyer Mulkey led Ponder (6-13) with eight kills on the night while Philomina Klotz tacked on three aces. Kaelyn McWilliams led the defensive effort with six digs.
Ponder travels to play in the Nocona tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
Celina d. Braswell
LITTLE ELM — Playing host to an undefeated No. 1-ranked Celina squad, Braswell fell in four sets (25-18, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17) on Tuesday night.
Kamille Gibson led Braswell (7-7) with 12 kills while Jena Kennin added eight.
Braswell plays in the Sawyer Camillo Tournament in Argyle on Thursday and Saturday, with a matchup against Ryan on Friday.