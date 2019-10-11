It was a bounce-back victory for the Guyer Lady Wildcats on Friday evening, as they recovered from their tough loss to Trophy Club Nelson earlier in the week to sweep Keller Timber Creek 25-18, 25-18, 25-19.
Guyer standout Brooke Slusser led the way for the Lady Wildcats with 11 kills, 14 assists, 11 digs and two aces as she contributed in all facets of the game. Kyndal Stowers also had nine kills and 13 digs, while Hailey Schneider and Maggie Walsh combined for 11 kills and 17 digs.
Guyer is now 26-7 for the season overall with a 7-2 district record. The Lady Wildcats will travel to Keller Fossil Ridge next Tuesday.
Ponder d. Whitesboro
WHITESBORO — The Ponder Lady Lions swept past the Whitesboro Lady Bearcats in three sets 25-11, 25-10, 25-11.
Ponder was led by the likes of Gracie Perryman, who had five kills, four digs, three blocks and two aces. The Lady Lions’ Kylee Anderson and Cordie Ford also made solid contributions in the effort, as Anderson had 13 digs while Ford totaled four kills and four aces.
Following the victory, Ponder is now 26-12 this season and an even better 8-0 in district matchups.
They will travel to take on S&S next Tuesday.
Argyle d. Bridgeport
ARGYLE — The vaunted season continues for the Argyle Lady Eagles, as they took care of business on Friday, sweeping Bridgeport in three sets 25-12, 25-13, 25-10.
Allie Jones led the Argyle offense with nine kills on the night and was backed up by the efforts of Kassidy Reeves and her 33 assists as well as Mariah Hesselgesser’s eight kills.
Argyle is now 28-5 this season and a perfect 4-0 in district. The Lady Eagles will travel to take on Springtown on Tuesday.
Krum d. Springtown
SPRINGTOWN — It was a good evening for the Krum Lady Bobcats as they dispatched Springtown with relative ease, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.
Krum was led by Payton Lucas with nine kills, Reese Robinson with seven kills, five blocks and six aces, and Sydney Martin with seven kills.
The Lady Bobcats are now 27-8 this season overall while sitting at .500 in district with a 2-2 record. They will host Decatur next Tuesday.
Braswell d. Little Elm
LITTLE ELM — Revenge was served on Friday evening, as the Braswell Lady Bengals were able to make up for their early season loss to Little Elm by defeating them 25-15, 27-25, 25-21.
Tytiana Johnson had a phenomenal game for Braswell with 14 kills, six blocks and eight digs, while Najah Harris and Kelaysia combined for 11 kills total. Maya Omar set the offense up well with 18 assists as well.
Braswell is now 2-5 against district competition and will welcome Lake Dallas to its home court next Tuesday.
Celina d. Sanger
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians were defeated by Celina Friday evening, as they were swept in three sets 22-25, 13-25, 20-25.
The loss was Sanger’s second consecutive loss. The Lady Indians will host Aubrey on Tuesday evening.