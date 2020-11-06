GRAPEVINE — The tough sledding continued for Ryan in Friday’s match with Grapevine, as the Lady Raiders were handed their 12th straight loss in three sets for a final line of 25-13, 25-13, 25-16.
Darla Crow and Halle Mitchell combined for nine kills and four blocks in the loss. Halli Keese ended the night for the Lady Raiders with four kills, two blocks and 13 digs.
Ryan falls to 4-14 overall on the year and 0-12 in district. They will travel to Justin Northwest next Friday.
Allen d. Braswell
The Braswell Lady Bengals didn’t fare well in their Friday night contest with Allen at home, coming up short in three sets (25-10, 25-16, 25-15).
Following the loss, Braswell is now a disappointing 1-8 in district and 7-10 overall this season. The Lady Bengals will be on the road Tuesday against McKinney.