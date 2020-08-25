Argyle d. Van Alstyne
ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles cruised to their second victory of the night on Tuesday against Van Alstyne in four sets (25-17, 25-18, 27-25, 25-20) after defeating Paris in Game 1 of their doubleheader.
Jessie Moore and Ella Payne led the offensive attack for the Lady Eagles against Van Alstyne with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.
By going 2-0 on Tuesday, Argyle improves to 8-1 overall on the year.
Krum d. Brock
KRUM — It was a quick victory for the Krum Lady Bobcats on Tuesday as they took down Brock in three sets (25-20, 25-17, 25-12) to secure the win.
Payton Lucas was excellent for Krum with 15 kills, seven digs and three aces. Ashlyn Baker contributed nine kills of her own while Miranda Guffy tallied 25 assists.
The Lady Bobcats now sit at 8-2 overall with the win.
Lindsay d. Ponder
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions had their tough start to the season continue on Tuesday with a loss coming at the hands of Lindsay for a final line of 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.
Gracie Perryman did a little bit of everything for the Lady Lions with six kills, three aces and three blocks.
Ponder falls to 1-8 with Tuesday’s loss.
Grandview d. Sanger
GRANDVIEW — The Sanger Lady Indians came up short against Grandview on Tuesday with a loss in three sets for a final of 26-24, 25-22, 25-12.
Lindzi Thomas had 15 kills for Sanger in the loss.