It was another night and another victory for the Denton Lady Broncos on Friday, as they took down a struggling Ryan squad in three sets for a final line of 25-20, 25-18, 25-5.
Taylor Thomas left her mark on the game for Denton with seven kills, 16 digs and two aces. Leah Stolfus and Lauren Perry combined for 15 kills and three solo blocks as well.
The Lady Broncos improve to a perfect 8-0 record in their district contests and a sparkling 12-1 overall. They will look for their ninth consecutive victory on Saturday against Northwest.
Guyer d. Little Elm
LITTLE ELM — The Guyer Lady Wildcats got a quick and tidy win over Little Elm on Friday in three sets, 25-12, 25-14, 26-24.
Following their win, Guyer moves to 5-2 in district play this season and 6-4 on the year. The Lady Wildcats play Braswell at home Saturday as part of a makeup game.