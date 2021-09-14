DECATUR — Krum's Sydney Martin broke 1,000 career digs on Tuesday night in a 21-25, 15-25, 12-25 loss to defending Class 4A state champion Decatur.
Martin led the team with 15 digs in the loss, while Gaby Gunnoe led the Lady Bobcats with eight kills. Ashlyn Baker added seven kills and served four aces.
Krum dropped to 13-12 overall and 1-1 in District 7-4A.
Birdville d. Ryan
In its first home district match, Ryan fell to Birdville 3-0 (26-24, 25-12, 25-19) to Birdville on Tuesday night.
KK Haley was one of three players to register double-digit digs, leading Ryan (22-12, 0-2 in 6-5A) with 18, followed by Hallie Keese and Kanisia Haley with 14 each. Bella Ambriz tacked on nine, and Shian Blacksher had eight.
Blacksher and Kanisia Haley led Ryan in assists with 12 and 10, respectively, and Darla Crow had seven kills, Ambriz had six and Keese and Kanisia Haley added five kills for the Ryan offense.
Ryan stays home for an inter-city, district matchup with Denton on Friday.
Celina d. Aubrey
AUBREY — Aubrey fell to the No. 5-ranked team in the state, Celina, 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-21) on Tuesday night,
Sydney Garrison led Aubrey (16-6, 1-1 in 9-4A) with a double-double, notching a team-high 13 kills and 12 digs on the night. Gracie Bell was tops for Aubrey with 10 assists, followed by Olivia Star with nine.
Makayla Johnson had a team-best 23 digs and Gracie Bell added 13. Lexie Temple aided with six blocks to lead Aubrey.
Aubrey takes a break from district play with a home tilt against Argyle Liberty Christian on Friday night.
Pilot Point d. Valley View
PILOT POINT — Pilot Point evened up its district record with a straight-set win (25-9, 25-13, 27-25) over Valley View on Tuesday night.
Alyssa David led Pilot Point (17-8. 1-1 in 10-3A) with 11 kills, and Zoe Grigsby added seven. Anna Hadowsky led the defensive charge with 15 digs, followed by Kylie Malone with 13. Malone also led the team with three blocks.
Pilot Point is home on Friday to take on Whitesboro.
Boyd d. Ponder
PONDER — Ponder dropped its first game within district play with a 3-0 loss (25-13, 25-8, 25-13) to Boyd on Tuesday night.
Kaelyn Williams and Devyn Weiland led Pinder (13-18, 1-1 in 10-3A) with eight and seven kills, respectively. Sawyer Mulkey added four kills and a block. Olivia Todd led the team with four blogs.
Ponder is on the road Friday night against S & S Consolidated.