KRUM — In dominant fashion the Krum Lady Bobcats took care of business against Melissa Friday evening, defeating them in three sets for a final line of 25-23, 25-19, 25-19.
The Krum offense was led by a trio of scorers with Mary Doyle leading the way with 10 kills and nine digs, while Payton Lucas and Ashlyn Baker combined for 16 kills. Madeline and Miranda Guffy had 16 assists each.
District play will begin at home on Tuesday for the Lady Bobcats against Lake Worth. Krum's overall record is 12-2.