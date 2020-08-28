Krum d. Godley
Krum d. Pilot Point
KRUM — The Krum Lady Bobcats took care of their business on Friday as they swept their doubleheader against Godley and Pilot Point.
In Game 1, the Lady Bobcats defeated Godley in three sets for a final line of 25-16, 26-12, 25-13.
Against Pilot Point, the Lady Bobcats once again made quick work of their opponent in three sets for a final of 25-17, 25-12, 25-12.
Ponder d. Sanger
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions came out ahead against Sanger in their matchup Friday, dispatching them in four sets, 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16.
Harper Mulkey stood out for Ponder on the night with 13 kills, 17 digs and two blocks. Gracie Perryman and Cordie Ford combined for 13 kills and 42 digs.
The Lady Lions will travel to take on Argyle this Tuesday.