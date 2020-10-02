LAKE WORTH — It was another night and another victory for Krum on Friday, as the Lady Bobcats took care of business against Lake Worth in three sets (25-9, 25-12, 26-6) handily for the win.
Payton Lucas dominated on the offensive side of things for Krum with 16 kills and was followed by Ashlyn Baker and Mary Boyle with 17 combined kills. Lexi Osborn helped out on the defensive side with 12 digs.
The Lady Bobcats are an impressive 18-3 overall this season with a sparkling 6-1 record. They will travel to Decatur on Tuesday.
Denton d. Richland
The excellent start for Denton continued Friday against Richland as the Lady Broncos won in three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-13) to collect their second district win.
Taylor Thomas put in work on both side of the ball for Denton with 12 kills and 14 digs with Leah Stolfus picking up 10 kills and a block.
Following the victory, the Lady Broncos move to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district competition. They will face Ryan next Tuesday.
Braswell d. Little Elm
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals dispatched crosstown rival Little Elm in comeback fashion in Friday’s five-set showdown, 25-27, 25-9, 25-27, 25-18, 15-13.
Offensively for Braswell, Kaeden Robinson had 10 kills followed by Kamille Gibson with seven kills and Hailey Sayre and Whitley Curtis with six kills apiece.
The Lady Bengals will host Irving Ranchview next Tuesday as they look to keep up the momentum.
Prosper d. Guyer
PROSPER — It was a tough night for Lady Wildcats on Friday against Prosper, with Guyer ending up on the wrong side of a three-set match for a final line of 25-17, 25-20, 25-12.
Guyer falls to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district play.
Springtown d. Argyle
ARGYLE — The Lady Eagles came up short in their faceoff with Springtown at home on Friday, as Argyle was bested in four sets for a final line of 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23.
Jessie Moore topped out with 17 kills on the night for the Lady Eagles while Andie Piel finished with 22 assists on the offensive end.
The Lady Eagles are now at 3-4 in district play, though they still sit at an impressive 15-7 overall on the year. They will look to get back on track against Lake Worth.
Paradise d. Pilot Point
PILOT POINT — A close matchup for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats did not fall in their favor on Friday against Paradise. Pilot Point lost in four sets, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 15-8.
Pilot Point’s Alyssa David was her typical self offensively despite the loss with 24 kills and 25 digs on the defensive end. Shelby Malone finished the night with 14 kills, 19 digs and four blocks.
Following the defeat, the Lady Bearcats will host Valley View on Tuesday with a 5-2 record in their district games.