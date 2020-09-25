KRUM — The Krum Lady Bobcats took care of business in their Friday night showdown with Argyle, getting a crucial district win in three sets (30-28, 25-22, 25-23).
Payton Lucas was the lead scorer for the Lady Bobcats on offense with 15 kills while Mary Doyle racked up 10 kills and 14 digs. Madeline Guffy also finished her night with nine kills and 19 assists.
Krum improves to a sparkling 16-3 overall record following the win with a 4-1 record in district. The Lady Bobcats will return to action next Tuesday against Springtown.
As for Argyle, the Lady Eagles fall to 15-6 overall with a 3-3 district record.
Guyer d. McKinney
It took an all-hands-on-deck performance for the Guyer Lady Wildcats to come away with their first district win against McKinney in three sets on Friday for a final line of 25-16, 25-14, 25-17.
Kyndal Stowers compiled nine kills, two aces, seven digs and three blocks for Guyer while Jordyn Williams had eight kills, two blocks and eight digs. Brooke Slusser and Gracey Campbell combined for 13 kills and 25 digs as well.
The Lady Wildcats are now 1-0 in the early portion of their district schedule and improve to 2-2 overall. They will travel to McKinney Boyd on Tuesday.
Ponder d. Paradise
PARADISE — The Ponder Lady Lions pushed their winning streak to a modest four games following their victory Friday, taking down Paradise in four sets (26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22.)
Harper Mulkey was excellent for the Ponder offense with 15 kills and 12 digs while Gracie Perryman had 11 kills and 11 digs of her own. Sawyer Mulkey and Cordie Ford had 17 kills between themselves.
The Lady Lions got back to the .500 watermark with the win as they now sit at 10-10 overall and continue to excel in district play at 5-1. They will host Valley View on Tuesday.
McKinney Boyd d. Braswell
McKINNEY — A tough night offensively led to the Lady Bengals falling in their first district contest to McKinney Boyd in three sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20.
Kamille Gibson had five kills in the loss for Braswell and Kaeden Robinson had just four kills.
The Lady Bengals drop to 4-3 overall with an 0-1 district record and will take on Frisco Rock Hill on Saturday.
Burleson d. Ryan
BURLESON — The Ryan Lady Raiders could not come away with a victory on Friday evening at Burleson, sputtering their way to a loss in three sets for a final of 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.
Halle Mitchell had a solid night for the Lady Raiders with six kills, a block and two digs with Halli Keese and Kanisia Haley combining for seven kills and five blocks.
Ryan will face off against Richland next Tuesday after falling to 4-2 overall on the season.