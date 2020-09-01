CALLISBURG — The Krum Lady Bobcats continued their strong start to the season on Tuesday with a resounding win over Callisburg in three sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-16.)
Payton Lucas led the offense for Krum with 11 kills while Ashlyn Baker tacked on another eight kills of her own.
The Lady Bobcats are an excellent 11-2 overall on the year and will host Melissa on Friday.
Pilot Point defeats Bonham
PILOT POINT — A big offensive night for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats was the key to their fourth win of the season on Tuesday, taking down Bonham in three sets (26-24, 25-23, 25-21) for the victory.
Alyssa David's skills shone for Pilot Point as she totaled 18 kills. Shelby Malone had 12 kills and 16 digs herself.
The Lady Bearcats will go on the road to face off against a tough opponent in Argyle on Friday.