CASTLEBERRY — The Krum Lady Bobcats got back on track following their loss to Decatur on Tuesday by defeating Castleberry handily Friday evening in three sets (25-8, 25-15, 25-5.)
Madeline Guffy led the Krum offense in the victory with eight kills while Payton Lucas totaled seven kills and five aces.
The Lady Bobcats improve to an outstanding 19-4 on the year with a 7-2 district mark. They will take on Bridgeport on the road Tuesday.
Ponder d. S&S Consolidated
SADLER — It took a full team effort for Ponder to take care of business against S&S Consolidated. The Lady Lions ultimately won in three sets, 25-3, 25-11, 25-23.
Cordie Ford found herself at the forefront of the Lady Lions attack with 10 kills and 11 digs. Jasmine Taylor and Sawyer Mulkey combined for 12 kills as well.
Following the win, Ponder is a sparkling 8-2 in district contests and 13-11 overall this season. Ponder will look to keep up the momentum against Pilot Point next week.
Pilot Point d. Whitesboro
PILOT POINT — Despite falling behind early, the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats made a nice recovery to finish Friday evening with a win over Whitesboro in four sets, 14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16.
Shelby Malone and Alyssa David were stars on the offensive side of the ball for the Lady Bearcats with 17 and 16 kills, respectively. Anna Hadowsky and Paige Cox took care of the defense with 19 digs each.
Pilot Point moves to 8-2 in district play and will face off with Ponder on Tuesday.
Decatur d. Argyle
DECATUR — A disappointing night for the Argyle Lady Eagles resulted to Decatur on Friday for a final line of 25-21, 25-16, 25-15.
Ella Payne finished the night with 12 kills for Argyle while Allison Hesselgesser picked up 14 assists as well.
The Lady Eagles fall to 4-5 in district with a still-solid 16-8 overall mark this season.
Grapevine d. Lake Dallas
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons came up short in their Friday night contest against Grapevine, falling in three sets 25-15, 25-23, 25-16.
Caelyn Gunn recorded eight kills, six digs and a block in the Lake Dallas loss while Candance Collier tallied three kills, 10 digs and a block.
The Lady Falcons will travel to take on Ryan next Friday.