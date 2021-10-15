Guyer picked up its eighth straight win with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of Little Elm on Friday night.
Kyndal Stowers picked up six kills with no errors in the win for Guyer (19-9, 9-1 District 5-6A). London Hunt and Anna Woodfin added five and four kills, respectively, each with no errors.
Carrie Aune had 14 digs to lead the defensive effort.
Guyer can earn a share of a district title with a Tuesday win at home against Braswell.
Grapevine d. Ryan
Ryan dropped its third straight decision on Friday night, when the Lady Raiders lost to Grapevine 25-14, 28-26, 25-18.
Halli Keese registered a double-double with 14 kills and 14 digs to lead Ryan (24-19, 2-9 District 6-5A). Three Ryan players — Darla Crow, Kailyn Head and Kanisia Haley — added four kills with Jaida Gray chipping in with one. Shian Blacksher doled out 16 assists followed by Kanisia Haley with seven.
On defense, KK Haley led the team with 16 digs, followed Lexy Bice with 16 and Keese and Kanisia Haley with 14. Crow had a team-high five blocks.
Ryan is on the road on Tuesday to take on Colleyville Heritage.
Colleyville Heritage d. Denton
Denton saw its three-game win streak snapped with a 25-11, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22 loss to Colleyville Heritage.
Lauren Perry (19 kills, 14 digs) and Abby Folsom (30 assists, 11 digs) registered double-doubles for Denton (26-13, 7-4 District 6-5A) in the setback.
Katelyn Thomas nearly picked up a double-double with 11 digs and seven kills, and Tessa Gerwig added seven kills and tied for the team lead with seven blocks. Folsom also had seven blocks on the night.
Valerie Pena led the way with 21 digs as well as added an ace.
Denton takes on Justin Northwest on the road on Tuesday as it tries to hold onto the third playoff spot with three matches left in the regular season.
Aubrey d. Sanger
AUBREY — Aubrey picked up a straight set win (25-17, 25-15, 25-21) over Sanger on Friday night.
Caryl Schmucker led Sanger (22-13-1, 5-4 District 9-4) with 15 kills.
Sanger will be home to face Gainesville on Tuesday and keep hold of the fourth playoff spot, while Aubrey will look to lock up the second playoff spot when it travels to face Melissa.
Pilot Point d. Ponder
Ponder fell out of a playoff spot by falling to Pilot Point 21-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-13 on Friday night.
Ponder (17-23, 5-6 District 10-3A) held a two-set lead before losing the final three sets of the match. Philomina Klotz had 15 kills to lead Ponder along with five blocks and an ace.
Jasmine Taylor and Heather Crumpton each registered double-doubles — Taylor with 12 kills and 20 digs; Crumpton with 20 assists and 10 digs. Campbell Laney had 17 assists and six digs.
Ponder hosts Callisburg, which sits just above Ponder in the district standings, on Tuesday.