Enabled Guyer logo

Nondistrict play continued inching closer to its conclusion for teams across Texas on Tuesday as district openers are just over a week away for several local squads.

The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through how several of the night's area matches went below.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0