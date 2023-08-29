Nondistrict play continued inching closer to its conclusion for teams across Texas on Tuesday as district openers are just over a week away for several local squads.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through how several of the night's area matches went below.
Guyer 3, Coppell 2
The Lady Wildcats picked up a hard-fought five-set victory over Coppell on Tuesday for their third win in the last four matches.
Guyer (5-11) won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-20 before dropping the next two 25-17 and 25-20 to set up the decisive fifth, which the Lady Wildcats controlled 15-7.
Guyer is set to continue nondistrict play Tuesday against state-ranked Colleyville Heritage.
Ryan 3, Saginaw 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the match for additional information, photos and quotes from Ryan head coach Nicole Black.
Denton High 2, DeSoto 1 and Little Elm 2, Denton High 0
The Lady Broncos split a pair of matches against 6A squads Tuesday as they defeated DeSoto and lost to Little Elm.
Denton High (20-6) won the first set against DeSoto 25-15 before dropping the next 27-25, then prevailing with a 15-8 win in the third. It then lost a pair of competitive sets to Little Elm, 25-19 and 25-20.
Senior star outside hitter Lauren Perry, a UTEP commit, led the way on the night as usual with a combined 31 kills and 26 digs. Grace Reinhardt added 29 assists, while Emily Redwine had 36 digs and 5 aces.
Denton High is back in action Friday at Keller Timber Creek.
No. 13 Argyle 3, Flower Mound Marcus 0
The state-ranked Lady Eagles rolled to a three-set sweep of 6A foe Marcus, a few days after falling to the Lady Marauders' city-mate Flower Mound High.
No. 13-ranked Argyle (16-5) took competitive first and third sets each by 25-23 margins with a dominant 25-10 second-set victory in between.
Jordyn Moore led the way with 9 kills, 16 assists and 5 dis, while Katherine Holtman added 7 kills and 3 aces. Sydney Payne had 14 assists and 9 digs, Shaye Feely chipped in 5 kills and 9 digs and Delany Galligan and Kylee McLeod notched 5 kills apiece. Makaylee Ruiz added 5 digs and 3 aces as Piper Mickenheim anchored the defense with 11 digs.
The Lady Eagles get back on the court at the KSA Invitational on Thursday through Saturday before opening district play next Friday against area opponent Lake Dallas.
Euless Trinity 3, Lake Dallas 0
Speaking of the Lady Falcons, they suffered a tough sweep to 6A squad Euless Trinity on Tuesday.
Lake Dallas (11-9) struggled to keep pace with Trinity as it dropped the first set 25-15 and the second 25-13 before narrowing the margin to 25-18 in the decider.
The Lady Falcons are set to be back in action Friday against Arlington Pantego Christian.
Melissa 3, No. 5 Aubrey 1
The state-ranked Lady Chaps suffered a tough four-set loss to 5A foe Melissa on Tuesday night.
Aubrey (21-7) lost the first two sets by margins of 25-18 each before rallying to take the third 25-20 and extend the match. The Lady Chaps then once again fell 25-18 in the fourth and decisive set.
Aubrey will look to rebound Friday when it hosts area opponent and 3A No. 25 Ponder.
No. 25 Ponder 3, Brock 0
The state-ranked Lady Lions opened the week strong with a three-set sweep of fellow 3A squad Brock.
Ponder (14-8) took the first set 25-15 before winning a tightly-contested second 28-26 and the third 25-21.
Campbell Laney had a strong performance with 40 assists and 12 digs, while Philomina Klotz posted 13 kills and 5 blocks and Kennedy Simon added 13 more kills along with 5 digs. Kaelyn McWilliams chipped in 11 digs and 2 aces.
The Lady Lions are back in action Friday at 4A No. 5 Aubrey in a battle of two Denton-area, state-ranked squads.
