Kyndal Stowers and Gracey Campbell each recorded double-doubles to lead Guyer to a four-set win (25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 27-25) over Allen in a matchup of district leaders.
Stowers led Guyer (15-9, 5-1 District 5-6A) with 22 kills and 16 digs and Campbell added 11 kills and 14 digs in the win. Drew Bridges and Ava Houser both registered more than 20 assists — Bridges with 22; Houser with 21.
London Hunt added seven kills, and Reagan Nash had a team-best five blocks.
Guyer takes on McKinney at home on Tuesday.
Justin Northwest d. Ryan
Despite a double-double from Halli Keese, Ryan fell to Justin Northwest in straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-16) on Friday night.
Ryan (23-16, 1-6 District 6-5A) got 13 kills, 14 digs and an ace from Keese and another 13 kills and two aces from KK Haley.
Kanisia Haley had 14 digs to help lead the defensive effort along with six assists, three kills and an ace. Shian Blacksher tallied 10 assists, five digs and an ace.
Ryan is back home on Tuesday to face Richland.
Aubrey d. Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE — Aubrey tallied its fourth straight win, taking down Van Alstyne 3-1 (26-24, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22) Friday night.
Sydney Garrison had a big night for Aubrey (20-7, 5-1 District 9-4A) with 27 kills, three blocks, seven digs and two aces. Lexi Temple added 10 kills and two blocks, while Meagan Szostek and Gracie Bell chipped in with seven and five kills, respectively. Bell also dished out 43 assists in the win.
On defense, Makayla Johnson had 20 digs, with Lulu Robinson adding 15 and Bell with eight.
The second round of district play begins Tuesday night for Aubrey when the team travels to play Gainesville.
Ponder d. Valley View
VALLEY VIEW — Ponder ended a two-game slide with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-22 win over Valley View as it ends the first round of district play.
Ponder (16-20, 4-3 District 10-3A) got solid play from a number of contributors with Sophia Vargas leading the way with seven kills, followed by Philomina Klotz’s five.
Kaelyn McWilliams had a team-best 11 digs, Jasmine Taylor added 10, Heather Crumpton contributed with nine and Campbell Laney chipped in with six.
Laney and Crumpton also added eight and seven assists, respectively.
Ponder is at home on Tuesday to take on Whitesboro to begin the second round of district play.
Richland d. Lake Dallas
Caelyn Gunn’s double-double was not enough as Richland topped Lake Dallas 20-25, 25-10, 27-25, 25-15 on Friday night.
Gunn led Lake Dallas (11-15, 1-6 District 6-5A) with 16 kills and 14 digs, and Ashley Machuca contributed with seven kills and seven digs. Reagan Hamm had 29 assists for Lake Dallas and also added six digs.
Deborah Oh had 13 digs to help the defensive effort while Rachel Armstrong had a team-best two blocks.
Lake Dallas takes to the road on Tuesday to face Denton.
Grapevine d. Denton
GRAPEVINE — Denton fell for the third time in its last four outings, losing to Grapevine 3-1 (29-27, 28-26, 23-25, 26-24) on Friday night.
Denton (23-12, 4-3 in District 6-5A) heads into the second half of district play holding onto the final playoff spot. The Lady Broncos will face Lake Dallas at home on Tuesday.
Sanger d. Anna
Sanger evened its district record with a 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16 win over Anna Friday night.
The win keeps Sanger (20-11-1, 3-3 District 9-4A) squarely in the fourth playoff spot with six district matches left.
Sanger will take a break from district play with a nondistrict tilt at Liberty Christian on Tuesday in Argyle.