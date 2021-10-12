Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
PROSPER — Guyer continued its strong play with a 25-23, 28-26, 29-31, 25-23 win over Prosper to extend its winning streak to seven straight.
Kyndal Stowers was phenomenal for Guyer (18-9, 8-1 District 5-6A), notching a 20-20 night with 29 kills and 20 digs. Gracey Campbell also recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 26 digs. London Hunt registered nine kills and six blocks.
Guyer will look to keep its win streak alive and remain atop the district standings when it takes on Little Elm at home on Friday.
Ponder d. Sadler S&S Consolidated
With five matches left in the district schedule, Ponder picked up a crucial win to stay alive in the playoff hunt with a 25-21, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 win over S&S Consolidated on Tuesday night.
Philomina Klotz led Ponder (17-22, 5-5 District 10-3A) with 13 kills to go along with three aces and three blocks. Jasmine Taylor nearly netted a double-double with nine kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Sophia Vargas added seven kills, and Olivia Todd chipped in with six kills and three blocks.
Kaelyn McWilliams led the defensive charge with 22 digs, and Devyn Weiland was next up with 17 digs along with three aces.
Ponder can move into playoff position with a win Friday at home against Pilot Point, which it beat last month in five sets.
Aubrey d. Farmersville
FARMERSVILLE — Aubrey started strong on the way to a four-set win (25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24) over Farmersville to pick up its sixth win in seven matches.
Sydney Garrison lead Aubrey (22-8, 6-2) with 19 kills followed by Lexie Temple with 10, Gracie Bell with eight and Meagan Szostek with five. Bell led the team with 35 digs on the night. Makayla Johnson had five of Aubrey’s seven aces.
On defense, Johnson had 34 digs followed by Garrison with 19, Lulu Robinson with 12. Bell and Abigail Robinson had 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Temple led the team with three blocks.
Aubrey gets back to district play when it hosts Sanger on Friday night.
Justin Northwest d. Lake Dallas
JUSTIN — Lake Dallas fell in three sets to District 6-5A co-lead Justin Northwest 25-13, 25-15, 27-25 on Tuesday night.
Lake Dallas (11-18, 1-9) will look to end its five-match skid when it takes on Birdville at home on Friday.