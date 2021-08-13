In the second day of the Ryan tournament, Aubrey swept through each of its matches, beating Lubbock 25-11, 25-17, Waco Shoemaker 25-14, 26-24 and Red Oak 25-11, 29-27 on Friday.
The Lady Chaparrals were led offensively by Sydney Garrison, Lexie Temple and Annaleise Sevier, who tallied a combined 56 kills, and Olivia Starr and Gracie Bell added 67 assists. As a team, Aubrey (6-0) registered 13 aces with Starr leading the way with four on the day.
On defense, Makayla Johnson netted the most digs with 36 in the three matches, including a team-high 18 in the last match against Red Oak.
Aubrey continues play at the Ryan tournament on Saturday.
Denton wins two more, drops one at Ryan tournament
Also at the Ryan tournament, Denton went 2-1 on the day, sweeping Springtown 25-7, 25-12 and Saginaw 25-17, 25-23 to start and end the day while falling to Prestonwood Christian 25-17, 25-16 in the middle match.
Abby Folsom and Lauren Perry led the way all around for Denton (7-1) as Folsom tallied 17 kills, two aces, 26 assists and 18 digs and Perry added 13 kills, one block, 29 digs and two aces.
Katie Thomas had a team-high 31 digs for the day and scored seven kills, two blocks and an ace while Valerie Pena ads 25 digs of her own.
Denton will finish up the third day at the Ryan tournament on Saturday.
Ponder goes 2-1 at Princeton tourney
At the Princeton tournament, Ponder went 2-1 on Day 2, sweeping Terrell 25-15, 25-15 in the first match and edging knocking off Community 25-16, 17-25, 15-8 in the last match. In between, Ponder fell to Farmersville 25-16, 25-8.
Swayer Mulkey led Ponder with 14 kills on the day followed by Philomina Klotz with 12 kills and two blocks. Jasmine Taylor added in nine kills. Heather Crumpton led the way for Ponder with 24 assists while Campbell Laney chipped with 20. Kaeyln McWilliams’ 24 digs and Devny Weiland’s 11 digs anchored the defense.
Ponder will meet Celina on Saturday in the gold bracket of the tournament.