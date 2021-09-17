Denton Broncos Stock Logo

Denton kept its district mark perfect with a three-set sweep (25-15, 25-19, 25-18) over Ryan Friday night.

Abby Folsom recorded 33 assists for Denton (22-9, 3-0 District 6-5A) and added 12 digs, 5 kills and a block. Lauren Perry’s 14 kills led Denton with Tessa Gerwig adding eight.

On top of Folsom's 12 digs, Valerie Pena added 18 of her own and Olivia Burns recorded 12.

For Ryan (22-13, 0-3), Darla Crow had a team-high 12 kills on a .429 hit percentage. Hallie Keese had nine kills and a team-high 17 digs. KK Haley was next on the team with 14 digs.

Shian Blacksher had a team-best 14 assists.

Denton travels to Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday, while Ryan looks for its first district win on the road against Grapevine.

Guyer d. Prosper

After dropping the first set in a match featuring teams figuring to be in the playoff mix, Guyer won the next three sets to take a 22-25, 25-21, 30-28, 25-14 win over Prosper.

Kynal Stowers led Guyer with a double-double, connecting for 22 kills and adding 17 digs in the win. Gracey Campbell led Guyer with 24 digs on the night.

Reagan Nash added 11 kills and London Hunt recorded eight kills with no errors.

Guyer continues 5-6A play on Tuesday on the road against Little Elm.

Melissa d. Sanger

MELISSA — Sanger dropped its first district match of the early slate, losing to Melissa in four sets (26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15) on Friday.

Carly Schmucker and Lindzi Thomas each tallied 11 kills for Sanger (18-9, 1-1 District 9-4A). Ashley Rider had a team best 20 digs with Thomas contributing 13 and Schmucker adding 12.

Sanger continues district play on Tuesday against Aubrey.

