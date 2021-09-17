Volleyball roundup: Denton sweeps Ryan, stays perfect in district Staff report Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Denton kept its district mark perfect with a three-set sweep (25-15, 25-19, 25-18) over Ryan Friday night.Abby Folsom recorded 33 assists for Denton (22-9, 3-0 District 6-5A) and added 12 digs, 5 kills and a block. Lauren Perry’s 14 kills led Denton with Tessa Gerwig adding eight.On top of Folsom's 12 digs, Valerie Pena added 18 of her own and Olivia Burns recorded 12.For Ryan (22-13, 0-3), Darla Crow had a team-high 12 kills on a .429 hit percentage. Hallie Keese had nine kills and a team-high 17 digs. KK Haley was next on the team with 14 digs.Shian Blacksher had a team-best 14 assists.Denton travels to Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday, while Ryan looks for its first district win on the road against Grapevine.Guyer d. ProsperAfter dropping the first set in a match featuring teams figuring to be in the playoff mix, Guyer won the next three sets to take a 22-25, 25-21, 30-28, 25-14 win over Prosper.Kynal Stowers led Guyer with a double-double, connecting for 22 kills and adding 17 digs in the win. Gracey Campbell led Guyer with 24 digs on the night.Reagan Nash added 11 kills and London Hunt recorded eight kills with no errors.Guyer continues 5-6A play on Tuesday on the road against Little Elm.Melissa d. SangerMELISSA — Sanger dropped its first district match of the early slate, losing to Melissa in four sets (26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15) on Friday.Carly Schmucker and Lindzi Thomas each tallied 11 kills for Sanger (18-9, 1-1 District 9-4A). Ashley Rider had a team best 20 digs with Thomas contributing 13 and Schmucker adding 12.Sanger continues district play on Tuesday against Aubrey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News 'If you didn't believe before, you need to believe now': Guyer makes statement in win over No. 4 Atascocita Pandemic exposes worsening crisis in Denton County for housing, employment and mental health UNT gameday: Mean Green look to get back on track offensively against stout UAB defense How Aubrey's Louise Tobin became a jazz legend Pilot Point suffers letdown in home loss to Gunter Braswell's offense leads the way against Haslet Eaton Denton production company makes horror film and scores Walmart distribution Police: Man sleeping near store Thursday awoke to a break-in