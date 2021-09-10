Denton opened district play with a three-set win (25-17, 25-14, 25-18) over Lake Dallas Friday night.
Lauren Perry notched a double-double with 15 kills and 17 digs to lead Denton (20-9, 1-0 5-6A). Abby Folsom dished out 32 assists with seven digs, three kills and a block.
Valeria Pena paced Denton with 20 digs, and Tessa Gerwig and Perry each had two blocks to lead the defensive charge.
Denton continues district play Tuesday against Richland at home.
Krum d. Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH — Krum opened the district slate by beating Lake Worth 25-9, 25-16, 25-8 on Friday night.
Mary Doyle had 12 digs and six kills and Gaby Gannoe added 10 kills to lead Krum (13-11, 1-0 in 7-4A).
Krum continues district play on Tuesday with a road match against Decatur.
Richland d. Ryan
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Ryan took the first and fourth sets but could not edge past Richland, losing in five sets (19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 16-25, 18-16) to open district play.
Darla Crow led Ryan (22-11, 0-1 6-5A) with 19 kills and added six blocks. Shian Blacksher and Kanisia Haley led the team with 20 and 17 assists, respectively.
On defense, Halli Keese led Ryan with 25 digs and also added 10 kills, and KK Haley contributed with 23 digs as well as two aces and four assists.
Ryan returns home Tuesday to face Birdville.
Aubrey d. Gainesville
Aubrey opened district play with a straight-set win (25-8, 25-15, 25-12) over Gainesville on Friday night.
Syndey Garrison led Aubrey (16-5, 1-0 9-4A) with 15 kills followed by Lexie Temple with 11, Meagan Szostek with eight and Annaleise Sevier with five. Gracie Bell had a team-high 21 assists and Olivia Starr added 10.
On defense, Makayla Johnson had 12 digs, Bell added eight, Garrison with seven and Lulu Robinson with five.
As a team, Aubrey also had eight aces against Gainesville. Aubrey hosts Celina Tuesday night to continue district play.