JUSTIN — Denton took two of its three matches at the Northwest ISD Invitational on Friday, with a pair of wins over El Paso Coronado (25-13, 23-25, 25-11) and Keller (25-22, 25-15) before falling to Hebron 25-22, 25-22.
Abby Folsom had a solid day to open the tournament with 11 kills, 45 assists, 31 digs, two aces and a block. Lauren Perry had an equally impressive day with 21 kills, 26 digs, two blocks and two aces. Katie Thomas was second on the team for the day with 29 digs and added 10 kills and two aces. Tessa Gerwig had 21 kills and a team-high seven blocks.
Denton (13-5) returns to action on Saturday to continue the tournament.
Guyer wins two, drops one at Northwest ISD Invitational
JUSTIN — Also playing the Northwest ISD Invitational, Guyer went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Northwest Eaton (25-16, 25-21) and Canyon Randall (17-25, 25-23, 25-20), then fell to Flower Mound in two sets (25-17, 25-23) to wrap up the day.
Guyer (7-5) got 20 kills and 21 digs from Kyndal Stowers while adding nine kills from Madelyn Hokanson and 22 digs from Gracey Campbell.
Guyer is back in action on Saturday to continue its play in the Northwest ISD Invitational.
Ponder loses four straight at Glen Rose Tournament
GLEN ROSE — A young Ponder squad dropped all four of its matches in the Glen Rose Tournament on Friday, losing in straight sets to Crowley (26-24, 25-19), Fredericksburg (25-13, 25-12), Henrietta (25-14, 25-19) and Liberty Hill (25-23, 25-16).
Sawyer Mulkey led Ponder with 16 kills on the day, followed by Philomina Klotz and Jasmine Taylor with nine each.
Heather Crumpton tallied 23 assists to lead the team with Campbell Laney adding 18. Kaelyn McWilliams lead the defensive effort with 20 digs, and Devyn Weiland added 15 digs of her own.