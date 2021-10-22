Denton fell in four sets to Birdville 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23 on Friday night, almost dropping out of the playoff picture.
Abby Folsom had 42 assists to lead Denton (27-14 8-5 District 6-5A) in the setback. She added eight digs and an ace as well.
Katelyn Thomas and Lauren Perry had double-doubles with Thomas scoring 10 kills and 13 digs and Perry adding 12 kills and 15 digs.
Denton, which is in a three-way tie for third with Grapevine and Birdville, can make the playoffs with a win over Grapevine at home on Tuesday.
Ryan d. Lake Dallas
On senior night, Ryan was able to put an end to a four-game losing streak with a five-set win over Lake Dallas (25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 15-8).
Darla Crow had 24 kills to lead Ryan (25-20, 3-10 District 6-5A). Crow had an attack percentage of .526 and added three blocks and four digs.
Ryan had three players tally double-doubles as well. Kanisia Haley registered 22 assists and 14 digs, Shian Blacksher netted 29 assists and 13 digs and Halli Keese chipped in with 16 kills and 29 digs.
Ryan is on the road to close out the season against Northwest on Tuesday.
Celina d. Sanger
Sanger could not stop district-leading Celina, which won 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 on Friday night.
Despite the loss, Sanger (23-14-1, 6-5 District 9-4A) was able to still clinch the fourth spot in the district standings due to Melissa’s win over Van Alstyne.
Sanger will meet Kennedale in the first round of the playoffs — time, date and location are still to be determined. Sanger closes out the regular season on the road against Anna on Tuesday.
Paradise d. Ponder
Ponder saw its playoff hopes dashed with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 to Paradise on Friday night.
Sophia Vargas had four kills, and Kaelyn McWilliams had 14 digs to lead Ponder (17-25, 5-8 District 10-3A).
Ponder will close out its 2021 season at home against Valley View on Tuesday.