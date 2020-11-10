MCKINNEY — The Braswell Lady Bengals completed their 2020 season on Tuesday night, falling to McKinney in their season finale in three sets by a final line of 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 7-25, 8-15.
Caitlin Cornell and Kamille Gibson were solid on both ends of the court for Braswell, leading in both kills and blocks at the end of the night. Najah Harris did her part as well by leading the squad in digs.
The Lady Bengals wrapped up the season with a 8-11 record in their first season in 6A and a 2-9 district mark.