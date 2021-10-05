GAINESVILLE — Aubrey won its fifth straight match with a straight-set win (25-9, 25-23, 25-10) over Gainesville on Tuesday night.
Lexie Temple led the way with 18 kills followed by Sydney Garrison with 13 to lead the Aubrey (21-7, 6-1 District 9-4A) offense. Gracie Bell added six kills and also led the team with 30 assists. Makayla Johnson had four of the team’s seven aces on the night.
Johnson led the way with 12 digs for Aubrey, which also got 10 from Lulu Robinson, nine from Abigail Robinson and seven from Bell.
Aubrey is on the road Friday to face district-leading Celina, which is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 4A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Whitesboro d. Ponder
WHITESBORO — Ponder could not complete a sweep of Whitesboro and ended up falling in five sets (22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 27-25, 19-17) on Tuesday night.
Philomina Klotz led Ponder (16-21, 4-4 District 10-3A) with 15 kills and an ace, Olivia Todd added eight kills on the night and Jasmine Taylor chipped in with six.
On defense, Kaelyn McWilliams tallied 17 digs followed by Taylor with 14.
It is the third loss in four outing for Ponder, which will look to bounce back when it travels to Boyd on Friday.
Liberty Christian d. Sanger
In taking on the defending TAPPS state champions in nondistrict play, Sanger fell in straight sets to Liberty Christian (25-13, 25-12, 25-14).
Sanger returns to district play when it hosts Van Alstyne on Friday for the second time.
Sanger won 3-1 to open district play back in mid-September.