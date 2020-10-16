SADLER — Pilot Point pushed its winning streak to a modest four games after Friday's successful bout with S&S Consolidated, with the Lady Bearcats coming out victorious in three sets, 25-4, 25-11, 25-13.
Alyssa David had a strong performance on both ends of the court with eight kills and seven digs for Pilot Point. Shelby Malone chipped in five kills as well, while Maiah Morris and Kylie Malone combined for seven blocks.
The Lady Bearcats improve to a strong 10-2 in district play this season following their win.
Argyle d. Bridgeport
ARGYLE — Despite dropping the first set of the match to Bridgeport, the Argyle Lady Eagles were able to recover and dispatch them in four sets (24-26, 25-19, 25-12, 25-18) for their 18th win of the season.
Ella Payne and Jessie Moore led the way offensively for the Lady Eagles with 12 kills each while Andie Piel tallied 26 assists.
Argyle moves to 18-8 overall on the year and 6-5 in district matchups. Krum visits Argyle for a showdown next Tuesday.
Lake Dallas d. Ryan
An electric offensive attack from the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons was the key to victory against Ryan in four sets (25-11, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14).
Caelyn Gunn was excellent for the Lady Falcons with 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Candace Collier totaled 10 kills and 12 digs while Macie Banks had nine kills and two blocks.
Lake Dallas snapped its five-game losing streak with Friday night’s victory. The Lady Falcons will host North Richland Hills on Tuesday.
McKinney d. Braswell
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals were not able to finish the job against McKinney after taking the first set of Friday evening’s contest, falling in four sets for a final line of 25-18, 23-25, 17-25, 15-25.
Offensively Braswell was very strong, including four players compiling five kills each (Jena Kennon, Hailey Sayre, Kamille Gibson and Kaeden Robinson). Gibson and Robinson also combined for 11 blocks on the defensive end.
The Lady Bengals will look to get back on track against McKinney Boyd at home on Tuesday.