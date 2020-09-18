ARGYLE — An offensive attack led by Ella Payne and Jessie Moore helped lift the Argyle Lady Eagles to a victory over Castleberry in three sets for a final line of 25-10, 25-6, 25-7.
Payne had 12 kills on the night for the Lady Eagles with Moore right behind her with 11 kills of her own.
Argyle stands at 13-4 overall on the year with a 2-2 record in district contests. The Lady Eagles travel to Bridgeport on Tuesday for their next district game.
Ryan d. Denison
DENISON — It was all smiles for the Ryan Lady Raiders on Friday as they dispatched Denison in three sets (25-10, 25-6, 25-10) to take the win.
Kanisia Haley did a little bit of everything for Ryan with seven kills, two digs, three aces and a block. Cali Campbell and Halle Mitchell combined for 11 kills and four aces as well.
The Lady Raiders are now 2-0 overall after the win and will take on Carrollton Creekview on Saturday.
Ponder d. Pilot Point
PONDER — After dropping their first set against Pilot Point on Friday evening, the Ponder Lady Lions fought back to win in four sets for a final line of 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18.
Harper Mulkey was incredible with 21 kills, eight digs and two blocks for the Lady Lions while Gracie Perryman had nine kills, 17 digs, two blocks and two aces.
Ponder is now a solid 8-10 on the year with a 3-1 district record. The Lady Lions will host Callisburg for senior night on Tuesday.
Denton d. Frisco
FRISCO — The Denton Lady Broncos took care of their business against Frisco on Friday with a quick three-set matchup (25-14, 29-27, 25-14) to seal the win.
Leah Stolfus and Taylor Thomas combined for 18 kills, while Tessa Gerwig and Lauren Perry had 13 more kills between them.
The Lady Broncos will host Frisco Centennial on Saturday after collecting their second win of the year.
Aledo d. Guyer
The Guyer Lady Wildcats came up short at home in their efforts against Aledo on Friday, falling in five sets (16-25, 29-27, 28-30, 25-20, 15-13) for their first loss of the year.
Despite losing, the Lady Wildcats were led by a trio of players — Brooke Slusser, who had 16 kills, 25 assists and 19 digs, plus Jordyn Williams and Kyndal Stowers, who combined for 30 kills and 32 digs.
Guyer will take on Flower Mound on Saturday and is 1-1 in its young season.
Melissa d. Sanger
MELISSA — The Sanger Lady Indians could not come away with a victory on the road against Melissa, falling in three sets for a final line of 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.
Sanger will travel to Aubrey on Tuesday.