With non-district play approaching its close for many area volleyball teams, they are aiming to reach their peaks for the most important games of the season.
Some squads faltered while others rose to the occasion. We run through the results of six matches below.
Argyle 3, Royse City 0
A tightly-contested match throughout ended in a sweep for the Eagles (20-9). Each of the first two sets required more than 25 points to prevail as Argyle ultimately did 26-24 and 28-26 before polishing off the win 25-23.
The Eagles were led by five kills, 18 assists and 10 digs by Jordyn Moore and nine kills from Allisson Hesselgesser. Katherine Holtman added eight kills at a .462 clip while Piper Mickenheim had 22 digs and Sydney Payne chipped in 18 assists. Camryn Heiser notched seven kills and two blocks.
Coppell 3, Guyer 1
Traveling down to Coppell for a road nondistrict showdown, the Lady Wildcats (8-8) came back empty handed after a four-set defeat.
Guyer won the first set 25-16 but fell by the same scoreline in the second. A tight third set ended 25-23 in Coppell's favor before it took the fourth 25-21 to seal the match.
Braswell 3, Frisco Heritage 1
The Bengals (9-11) dominated early and overcame some second set issues to take a four-set win.
The Lady Raiders (13-15) lost a close one as Friday's match required all five sets.
They opened the match with a 30-28 win in the opening set before dropping the next two 25-17 and 25-23. A 25-17 fourth set victory kept Ryan alive before it ultimately fell 15-11 in the fifth.
Darla Crow led the attack with 20 kills while Jaida Gray added 16 and Kailyn Head had nine. Jayanna Minto tacked on seven solo blocks while Crow had five. Bella Ambriz notched 37 digs as Head had 33 while Aspen Hicks pulled the strings with 43 assists.
Aubrey 3, Melissa 0
After a back-and-forth first set, the Lady Chaparrals (18-8) pulled away for a sweep of Melissa. They took the opener 28-26 before winning the next two sets 25-18 and 25-17.
Tarleton State commit Sydney Garrison led the offensive push as usual with 16 kills to go with 20 digs. Olivia Starr tallied 37 assists and 10 digs for a double-double while Annaleise Sevier (10), Meagan Szostek (9) and Kynadi Hall (8) all chipped in several kills.
Ponder 3, Brock 1
The Lady Lions (15-12) surged to a strong four-set home win over Brock. They won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-18, dropping the third 25-17 before finishing the match with a 25-22 triumph.
Philomina Klotz and Kennedy Simon led the attack at 12 kills apiece with Klotz adding four blocks while Simon also contributed six digs and three aces. Kaelyn Mcwilliams posted 15 digs.
