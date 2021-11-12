Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunny. High 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 13, 2021 @ 3:38 am
WEATHERFORD — Argyle advanced to the Class 4A Region I finals after a 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 win over Dumas on Friday night in the regional semifinals.
Argyle (31-12) got nine kills from Katherine Holtman on a .400 attack percentage, as well as seven kills from Olivia Sanchez and Shaye Feely, to lead the offense.
Jada Price had 19 digs and Camryn Heiser had three blocks to help anchor the defensive effort.
Argyle takes on rival Decatur on Saturday for the right to play in the 4A state finals. Decatur swept both of their district matchups this season.
MESQUITE — Aubrey picked up its fourth sweep of the playoffs, taking down Sunnyvale 25-10, 25-23, 25-22 Friday night in the 4A Region II Semifinals.
The win propels Aubrey into the regional finals against district rival Celina. Aubrey lost both matches against Celina in district play.
During its playoff run, Aubrey has won by an average of nearly 10 points per set (25.0 to 15.9).