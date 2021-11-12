WEATHERFORD — Argyle advanced to the Class 4A Region I finals after a 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 win over Dumas on Friday night in the regional semifinals.

Argyle (31-12) got nine kills from Katherine Holtman on a .400 attack percentage, as well as seven kills from Olivia Sanchez and Shaye Feely, to lead the offense.

Jada Price had 19 digs and Camryn Heiser had three blocks to help anchor the defensive effort.

Argyle takes on rival Decatur on Saturday for the right to play in the 4A state finals. Decatur swept both of their district matchups this season.

Aubrey d. Sunnyvale

MESQUITE — Aubrey picked up its fourth sweep of the playoffs, taking down Sunnyvale 25-10, 25-23, 25-22 Friday night in the 4A Region II Semifinals.

The win propels Aubrey into the regional finals against district rival Celina. Aubrey lost both matches against Celina in district play.

During its playoff run, Aubrey has won by an average of nearly 10 points per set (25.0 to 15.9).

