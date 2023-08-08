A day after Denton High got volleyball season underway for the Denton area, quite a few other local schools began their seasons on Tuesday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down their results below.
Braswell 3, Richardson 1
The Lady Bengals got their season rolling on a high note as they took a four-set victory over Richardson. They rallied from dropping the first set 25-12 to take the next three by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-16.
Taryn Morris led the way for Braswell (1-0) with 20 kills on a .349 hitting percentage alongside 19 digs. Aniyah Moore added 9 kills, while Eastern New Mexico pledge Abigayle Falefia notched 25 assists and 15 digs. Kiara McDuffie pitched in 14 assists.
No. 6 Lucas Lovejoy 3, Guyer 1
The Lady Wildcats' (0-1) first season under new coach Jennessa Mercer faced a tough start with a 3-1 loss to 5A No. 6-ranked Lucas Lovejoy.
Ryan 3, Princeton 0 and Ryan 3, Little Elm 0
The Lady Raiders opened their season with a pair of matches Tuesday, and won both in convincing fashion.
Ryan (2-0) took the first match from Princeton 25-21, 25-16 and 25-17. Halli Keese had 21 kills on a .348 hitting percentage along with 22 digs, while London Lancaster had 30 assists. KK Haley posted 35 digs as well as 3 aces and Kailyn Head had 22 digs.
Ryan then beat Little Elm 25-22, 25-18, 25-20. Keese had 13 kills, 4 aces and 9 digs in the match, while Head notched 8 kills and 10 digs. Jayanna Minto had 5 kills and 7 total blocks, including 6 solo. Lancaster notched 21 assists and Briley Marion contributed 12 assists.
Denton High 3, Gainesville 0
The Lady Broncos got back to .500 Tuesday as they defeated Gainesville after suffering a defeat to Frisco Centennial in their season opener. They knocked off Gainesville 25-6, 25-14 and 25-12.
Lauren Perry led the way for Denton High (1-1) with 14 kills, 13 digs and 3 aces in the match, while Dylan Rodriguez had 10 assists.
Perry also had 11 kills and 11 digs in a loss to Centennial that was more competitive than the 3-0 scoreline signifies as they lose the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22. Emily Redwine contributed 22 digs in the match, while Grace Reinhardt added 12 assists.
No. 10 Argyle 3, Wylie East 0
The 5A No. 10-ranked Lady Eagles got their season started strong as they took a three-set win over Wylie East.
Argyle (1-0) won a competitive opening set 28-26 before rolling to a 25-14 second-set victory, then taking the third 25-20 to finish off the victory.
Lewisville 3, Lake Dallas 1
The Lady Falcons got off to a tough start to their season Tuesday as they fell in four sets to Lewisville.
Lake Dallas won the opening set 25-21, but dropped the next three 25-21, 25-14 and 25-23 as Lewisville rallied to take the win.
Aubrey 3, Krum 1
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the match for additional information, photos and quotes from both teams' coaches.
Celina 3, Ponder 2
The Lady Lions came up just short of victory over formidable 4A foe Celina Tuesday in a five-set defeat. They dropped the opener 25-21, then won the next 25-16 before dropping the third set by the same score. A 25-20 fourth-set victory set the stage for Celina's 15-4 final set win.
Ponder (0-1) was led by 28 digs and 2 aces from Kaelyn McWilliams along with 34 assists and 7 digs by Campbell Laney. Philomina Klotz added 16 kills and 2 blocks, while Bailey Kimberlin had 6 kills and 18 digs. Skye Gill added 8 kills and 9 dis and Kennedy Simon had 7 kills and 7 digs.
Liberty Christian 3, Lake Country Christian 0
The defending state champion Lady Warriors began their season on a high note with a comfortable three-set victory over Lake Country.
Liberty Christian (1-0) was led by 13 kills from Naya Salfiti along with 8 kills by Quinlan Denney and 7 apiece by Tori Garrett and Kherynton Chinnis.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.