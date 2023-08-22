Aubrey logo

Class 4A No. 5-ranked Aubrey picked up a statement win over No. 1 Farmersville on Tuesday night as local volleyball teams continue progressing through nondistrict play.

Braswell's Taryn Morris

Braswell's Taryn Morris goes to serve the ball during the Lady Bengals' 3-0 win over Celina Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Braswell High in Little Elm, Texas.

