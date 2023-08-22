Class 4A No. 5-ranked Aubrey picked up a statement win over No. 1 Farmersville on Tuesday night as local volleyball teams continue progressing through nondistrict play.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down several of the night's results below.
Braswell 3, Celina 0
The Lady Bengals rolled to a three-set sweep of Celina on Tuesday. They won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-19 before taking a much closer final set by a score of 25-23.
Braswell (10-7) ended a three-match losing streak with the win as it was led by 24 kills on a .440 hitting percentage from Taryn Morris, who also had 24 digs. Alejandra Villa-Cochran led the defensive effort with 28 digs, while Jayla McDuffie added 19 digs and Kiara McDuffie had 11. Eastern New Mexico commit Abigayle Falefia had all 42 of the team's assists along with 10 digs.
The win continued what has largely been a positive start to the season for Braswell after losing a large senior class that featured Tennessee signee Kamille Gibson, among others.
Van Alstyne 3, Ryan 1
The Lady Raiders saw a rough patch continue Tuesday as they suffered their fifth loss in their last six games with a 3-1 road defeat to Van Alstyne.
Ryan (13-8) took narrow losses of 26-24 and 25-22 in the first and second sets before rolling to a 25-12 third-set victory. They dropped another close one in the fourth set, 26-24, as Van Alstyne finished off the win.
Halli Keese led the attacking effort with 17 kills alongside 15 digs. KK Haley added 25 digs, while Kaily Head had 15 digs along with 8 kills. London Lancaster notched 18 assists and Jayanna Minto had four total blocks, including three solo.
The recent skid for the Lady Raiders comes after they got out to a 12-3 start with the help of Keese, who is back after missing last season due to injury. They will look to right the ship starting with a tournament later this week before heading into the final full week of nondistrict play.
Denton High 3, Frisco Emerson 0
The Lady Broncos continued to build on a hot start to the season Tuesday as they swept Frisco Emerson.
Denton High (15-4) took a competitive opening set 25-22 before rolling to a 25-12 win in the second. A hard fought third set eventually went the Lady Broncos' way, 27-25, to seal the sweep.
UTEP pledge Lauren Perry led the way with 20 kills, 15 digs and 3 aces in the match, while Grace Reinhardt had 17 assists and 4 aces. Emily Redwine added 12 digs.
The Lady Broncos will look to stay hot later this week in tournament play.
No. 4 Argyle 3, Keller Fossil Ridge 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the match for additional information, photos and quotes from Argyle coach Katelyn Johnson.
No. 5 Aubrey 3, No. 1 Farmersville 0
The No. 5-ranked Lady Chaparrals pulled off one of the more impressive victories across the entire state Tuesday night they rolled to a sweep of 4A No. 1 Farmersville.
Aubrey (16-4) took a competitive opening set 25-21 before rolling to 25-15 and 25-10 victories in the next two to secure the win.
Abilene Christian pledge Annaleise Sevier led the offensive effort with 15 kills, adding 12 digs. Kynadi Hall chipped in 13 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace, while Samantha Williams paced the defense with 15 digs. Olivia Starr added 18 assists and 12 digs, Baylee Hampton had 12 assists and 10 digs and Kaitlyn Walters added 12 digs.
The Lady Chaps play their final tournament of the season starting on Friday as they continue nondistrict play.
No. 16 Ponder 3, Lindsay 0
The Lady Lions rolled to a comfortable victory over Lindsay on Tuesday as they took the three sets 25-13, 25-15 and 25-11.
Ponder (12-5) was led by 11 kills and 10 digs from Kennedy Simon, while Philomina Klotz added 7 kills and 4 blocks. Campbell Laney facilitated the attack with 34 assists as Kaelyn McWilliams chipped in 10 digs.
The Lady Lions are back in action over the weekend at the Raider Showcase tournament at Randall High in Amarillo.
