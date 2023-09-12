District play continued Tuesday night for many of the high school volleyball teams across the Denton area.
See how several local squads fared on the night in our rundown of results below.
Allen 3, Braswell 0
The Lady Bengals fell to 0-2 in district play as they suffered a sweep at the hands of Allen.
Braswell (14-12, 0-2 in district) lost a competitive first set 25-23 before Allen took firm control of the match as it won the next two sets 25-14 and 25-9.
Braswell is back in action Friday when it hosts McKinney.
Guyer 3, Little Elm 1
The Lady Wildcats rebounded from Friday's district-opening loss to reach .500 in district play with a four-set victory over Little Elm.
Guyer (7-13, 1-1) took the first set 25-15, then rallied from dropping the second 25-23 to win the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18 on the way to its first district win of the season.
Zaria Jones led the way with 12 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Ava Houser had 19 assists, 5 digs and 3 aces, while Drew Bridges added 15 assists, 8 kills and 5 digs. Madelynn Hokanson had 9 kills, 14 digs and 1 ace, Jordyn Tynsky posted 9 digs and Morgan Davis had 8 kills.
Guyer continues district play Friday at McKinney Boyd (18-1, 2-0).
Lake Dallas 3, Ryan 1
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the match for additional information, photos and quotes from Lake Dallas coach Kameshia Levingston and senior Northwestern State commit Reagan Hamm.
Colleyville Heritage 3, Denton High 2
The Lady Broncos played a tightly-contested five-set match before eventually falling to defending 5A state champion Colleyville Heritage.
Denton High (22-8, 1-1) took the first set 25-23 and rebounded from a 25-16 loss in Set 2 to take the third 25-23 and come within one more set win of taking the match. Colleyville Heritage rallied, though, winning the fourth set 25-16 and the fifth 15-3 to prevail in the match.
UTEP pledge Lauren Perry led the way for the Lady Broncos as she racked up 33 kills, 22 digs and 2 aces. Emily Redwine added 17 digs and 4 assists, while Myra Memon had 10 digs and 3 aces. Grace Reinhardt chipped in 24 assists and Dylan Rodriguez posted 12 assists.
Denton High is back in action Friday at Birdville (19-9, 2-0).
Argyle 3, Richland 0
The state-ranked Lady Eagles rolled to a dominant sweep of Richland on Tuesday as they won a trio of sets by comfortable margins.
Argyle (24-6, 2-0) took the first set 25-24 and the second 25-17 before finishing off the victory by running away with the third and final set, 25-6.
Camryn Heiser led the attacking effort with 9 kills, while Jordyn Moore had 13 kills, 23 assists, 7 digs and 2 blocks. Katherine Holtman added 7 kills and 4 blocks, Shaye Feely had 6 kills and 10 digs, Piper Mickenheim added 6 assists 12 digs and 3 aces and Sydney Payne had 14 assists and 8 digs. Makaylee Ruiz also notched 7 kills and 6 digs and Maddie Justice chipped in 7 digs.
The Lady Eagles are back in action Friday when they host Colleyville Heritage (25-8, 2-0) in a rematch of last year's Round 3 playoff matchup, which Colleyville Heritage won in five sets on its way to the state title.
Aubrey 3, Paris North Lamar 1
The Lady Chaps rallied from some early struggles in dropping the first set to win the next three in a row on their way to a 3-1 victory over Paris North Lamar.
Aubrey (23-8) wraps up its final full week of nondistrict play Friday when it returns home to face Springtown.
Nocona 3, Krum 0
The Lady Cats suffered a competitive nondistrict defeat to Nocona on Tuesday.
Krum (19-9) dropped the first set 27-25 before falling 25-21 and 25-20 in the next two. Ava Romine led the way with 14 kills, 18 digs and 2 aces, while Olivia Burns added 22 digs and 2 aces and McKenna Hyder had 22 assists and 9 digs.
Krum gets back in action Friday at home against Caddo Mills.
Ponder 3, Callisburg 0
The Lady Lions remained undefeated in district play as they rolled to a comfortable sweep of Callisburg.
Ponder (18-8, 2-0) took the first set 25-16 before winning the next two 25-13 and 25-14. Philomina Klotz led the way with 10 kills and 6 blocks, while Kennedy Simon had 8 kills, 11 digs and 1 ace. Kaelyn McWilliams added 14 digs on the night.
Ponder continues district play on Friday when it travels to face Paradise.
