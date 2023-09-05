Eight of the 11 UIL volleyball teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area are officially on to district play after many wrapped up their nondistrict slates on Tuesday.
Argyle had already played its final contests before its Sept. 8 district opener when it took second place at the KSA Invitational over the weekend. Seven other local squads finished the nondistrict portion of their slates Tuesday, while Aubrey, Krum and Sanger will not play their district openers until Friday, Sept. 22.
The Record-Chronicle runs through how Tuesday's local contests played out below.
Braswell 3, No. 10 Frisco Centennial 1
The Lady Bengals wrapped up their nondistrict slate with a convincing four-set win over 5A No. 10 Frisco Centennial (21-6).
Braswell (14-10) won the first two sets each by scores of 25-19 before dropping the third 25-20, then winning a tightly-contested fourth set 27-25 to finish off the victory on senior night.
The Lady Bengals are set to open district play at home Friday against Prosper Rock Hill (19-9).
No. 24 Frisco Wakeland 3, Guyer 0
The Lady Wildcats ended nondistrict play on a tough note as they suffered a sweep at the hands of 5A No. 24 Frisco Wakeland.
Guyer (6-12) dropped a quick first set 25-12 before staying closer in a 25-21 second-set loss and 25-23 Set 3 defeat as it came up just short of extending the match to a fourth set.
District play begins on the road for the Lady Wildcats as they travel Friday to take on Prosper (20-6).
Hurst L.D. Bell 3, Ryan 1
The Lady Raiders' final nondistrict contest also ended in defeat as they dropped a hard-fought four-set match to L.D. Bell.
Ryan (19-11) lost the opener 25-23 before taking the second set 25-21 to even the match. Bell then finished off its victory by winning the third set 26-24 and the fourth 25-23.
Halli Keese led the way for Ryan on the night with 16 kills and 17 digs, while London Lancaster added a double-double herself with 21 assists and 17 digs. Briley Marion chipped in 22 assists and 10 digs, Jayanna Minto tallied 10 kills on a .529 hitting percentage and 4 blocks and KK Haley had 34 digs. Kailyn Head added 14 kills at an even .300 clip.
The Lady Raiders open district play Friday at home against Birdville (16-9).
Denton High 3, Frisco High 1
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the match for additional information, photos and quotes from Denton head coach Cassie Headrick.
Saginaw 3, Lake Dallas 0
The Lady Falcons' nondistrict slate also ended with a defeat as they were swept on the road by Saginaw.
Lake Dallas (13-10) dropped the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18 before staying a bit closer in the third, but ultimately dropped it 25-22 to end the match.
District play starts at home Friday for the Lady Falcons as they host 5A No. 8 Argyle (22-6) in a battle of area foes.
Liberty Christian 3, 4A No. 11 Aubrey 1
The TAPPS 5A power Lady Warriors continued their red hot start to the season with a four-set win over 4A state-ranked Aubrey.
Liberty Christian (23-4), which is coming off winning the 5A state championship last fall, has largely picked up where it left off from a 31-9 showing in 2022.
The Lady Warriors continued that run of success Tuesday as they took the first set 25-22, then rallied from dropping the second 25-17 to the Lady Chaps by winning the third set 25-18 and controlling the fourth 25-13. Quinlan Denney led the way for them in the contest with 20 kills.
Aubrey was led by 22 kills, 10 digs and 2 blocks from Annaleise Sevier. Kynadi Hall added 10 kills, 15 digs and 4 blocks, while Olivia Starr had 23 assists and 10 digs as Baylee Hampton added 10 digs and 9 assists. Kaitlyn Walters contributed 15 digs, while Samantha Williams had 14 digs.
Liberty Christian is back in action Thursday at Arlington Grace Prep as it continues preparing to open district play on Sept. 21 against Fort Worth Christian. Aubrey (21-8) continues its nondistrict slate Friday at Sanger.
Krum 3, Paradise 1
The Lady Cats rolled to a mostly comfortable four-set win over 3A foe Paradise (6-11).
Krum (18-8) dominated the first two sets 25-10 and 25-11 before dropping the third 25-23, then resumed its control with a dominant 25-10 win in Set 4 to finish off the victory.
Ava Romine led the attacking effort with 20 kills, while Addison Vollmer chipped in 8 kills and Marlie Morris and Halle Brecht had 5 kills apiece. Kyra Anders' 7 blocks and Olivia Burns' 26 digs paced the defense.
The Lady Cats continue nondistrict play Friday at 4A squad Van Alstyne (12-14) as they continue preparing for the Sept. 22 district opener against Springtown.
Sanger 3, Lindsay 2
A young Lady Indians squad that has held its own early this season despite significant losses from last fall's squad notched a hard-fought five-set win over Lindsay (11-12) on Tuesday.
Sanger (18-13) rallied from dropping the first two sets 25-13 and 25-23 to win the next three 25-22, 25-17 and 16-14.
Molly Schmucker led the way in the victory with 20 kills and 15 digs. Kinley Amyx chipped in 16 kills, while Delaney Gonzalez tied the program record with 33 digs on the night. Ella Reese added 27 assists and 19 digs, Ava Grant notched 21 assists and Sydni Escobedo posted 11 digs.
Sanger continues nondistrict play at home Friday against area foe Aubrey.
Anna 3, Pilot Point 0
The Lady Cats were swept by 4A foe Anna in Tuesday's nondistrict finale.
Pilot Point (1-15) lost the first two sets 25-12 and 25-14 before keeping the third close on the way to a 25-23 defeat to finish the loss.
The Lady Cats open district play at home Friday against Callisburg.
No. 14 Ponder 3, Gunter 0
The Lady Lions got some revenge for last year's second-round playoff defeat Tuesday with a sweep of defending 3A state champion Gunter (16-10).
Ponder (16-8) won the opener 25-21 and controlled the second set 25-16 before winning a competitive third set 28-26 to finish off a victory that perhaps meant a little more than many of the program's other nondistrict contests this fall given last year's season-ending loss to Gunter.
Philomina Klotz led Ponder's attacking effort with 15 kills and added 2 blocks, while Kennedy Simon had 14 kills, 17 digs and 2 blocks. Cambell Laney chipped in 34 assists, 13 digs and 3 aces as Brooke Irland added 13 digs as well.
The Lady Lions open district play Friday against Whitesboro as they look to improve from sharing the 10-3A championship with current 3A No. 13 Boyd last fall.
