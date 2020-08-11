AUBREY — Masks were everywhere.
All spectators received a temperature check before they were allowed to enter Aubrey High School. Blue tape was carefully placed on the bleachers to indicate appropriate social distancing.
Players and coaches did not shake hands before the game. Hand sanitizer was routinely applied.
And for the first time in over five months, high school sports returned on Tuesday night.
The scene was almost unrecognizable from the last time UIL sports were played in early March, but for Krum and Aubrey, one element had not changed — the game itself.
“I think once the game started, to [the kids], they’re just playing,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “Which I think is so great for kids. At times, they need to be able to play and forget about all the craziness. I know for me, once the game got going, [the changes] were the furthest thing from my mind. As a coach, it’s been a nice release just to be able to enjoy and watch them and forget about everything else going on.”
For the next two hours, that is exactly what both teams did, as the Lady Chaparrals and Lady Cats duked it out in a back-and-forth four-set match.
Behind 25 assists and six kills from senior Miranda Guffy, Krum held on to knock off a scrappy Aubrey team 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24.
“We’re so pumped,” Guffy said. “It’s been so long. We were so ready to be on the court again.”
Krum entered the match as the No. 1-ranked team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A preseason poll. The Lady Cats are coming off a 34-12 campaign in 2019 that included a trip to the 4A Region I final.
Krum wasted little time showing what it was capable of, promptly dispatching Aubrey in the first set. Guffy provided the set point for the Lady Cats with a tactfully placed tip over the net.
But Aubrey responded, starting the second set on a 9-4 run punctuated by an Allie Sanders ace. The Lady Chaparrals went on to win the second set, but not before a furious 10-3 rally by Krum cut the lead to 24-23.
“We literally gave them 15 points [in the second set],” Krum coach Lynn Larson said. “That’s the way volleyball goes. It doesn’t matter if you’re 6-8 all the way across or 5-8 all the way across. You can’t score for the other side.
“We served a lot better in Set 3 and 4. I thought we dug the ball really well tonight.”
Payton Lucas led Krum with a team-high 16 kills while also adding 22 digs. Lucas was one of the catalysts who sparked the Lady Cats’ comeback in the third set after falling behind early 8-3.
Krum went on to take the third set and, after pulling ahead 22-18 in the fourth set, withstood one final Aubrey rally to seal the victory.
Sydney Garrison tallied a team-high 11 kills for the Lady Chaparrals. Katie Schmitz added 10 kills.
Aubrey dropped to 0-1 and will travel to Bonham on Friday.
Krum moved to 1-0 with the victory and will be back in action on Friday with a doubleheader against Nevada Community and Melissa.
Moving forward, Larson knows the 2020 season will look different from anything she or her team has experienced. But she is more than prepared to tackle those challenges and focus on winning.
“The masks are one thing, but I’m just concentrating on the game,” Larson said. “The girls are going to just have to get used to it, and I’m going to have to get used to it, too. I don’t want that to be part of our focus for what we’re doing out on the floor. Because we are so excited to be playing.”