The road to Garland and the UIL volleyball state championships begin on Monday and Tuesday for nine Denton-area teams.
Guyer, Denton, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Krum, Sanger, Aubrey, Ponder and Pilot Point open the postseason with the bi-district round at locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.
Argyle and Aubrey play on Monday night, while the remaining seven schools play on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles take on Glen Rose in the 4A Region I bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Saginaw High School. The Lady Chaparrals and Dallas Lincoln square off at 7 p.m. at Flower Mound Marcus High School in the 4A Region II bi-district round.
On Tuesday night, Guyer meets Hebron at 7 p.m. at Colleyville Heritage High School. Denton plays Colleyville Heritage at 7 p.m. at Flower Mound High School.
Denton's district foe Lake Dallas takes on Boswell at 6:30 p.m. from the Mean Green Volleyball Center at UNT.
Elsewhere in 4A, Krum will face off against Brownwood at 7:30 p.m. at Graham High School. Sanger plays Dallas Hillcrest at 7 p.m. at Frisco Heritage High School.
In 3A, Ponder plays Bells at 6:30 p.m. at Tioga High School. Pilot Point rounds out Denton-area UIL playoff teams. The Lady Bearcats take on Bonham at 7 p.m. at Pottsboro High School.