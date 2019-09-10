Riding a 10-game winning streak, the Krum Lady Bobcats surged to No. 3 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
Krum took down Melissa 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 25-16 last Friday behind 16 kills from Reese Robinson. Miranda Guffy dished out 29 assists.
The Lady Bobcats have not lost a match since Aug. 17 against Weatherford.
Also in 4A, Argyle fell to No. 14. The Lady Eagles entered Tuesday night’s match against Justin Northwest on a three-game losing skid.
Argyle will travel to Orlando this weekend to compete in the Winter Park Florida Tournament.
Meanwhile, Sanger reentered the rankings at No. 24. The Lady Indians have won three straight matches and sport a 17-11 record.
In Class 5A, the Denton Lady Broncos checked in at No. 25.
Guyer rounded out Denton-area teams that were ranked in the poll.
The Lady Wildcats slipped to No. 13 in Class 6A after McKinney snapped their 10-game winning streak last week. Guyer took on defending Class 6A champion Flower Mound on Tuesday.
— Reece Waddell