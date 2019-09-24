SANGER — Krum coach Lynn Larson was a little worried how her team would respond Tuesday with one of her better players, Paige Orsi, sidelined with a knee injury. Those concerns were quickly squelched.
The Lady Bobcats, the No. 8 team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, took what was a point-for-point match early on with Sanger and turned it into a dominant 25-16, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of their former district bunkmates in their final tuneup before district play starts Friday.
Krum (24-6) opens district against defending state champion, No. 16 Decatur, followed by No. 14 Argyle.
“We started out shaky, but it was clear these girls were able to come together,” Larson said. “I don’t think anyone in our district is going to go out there and just take [the district title], but this win definitely gives us confidence going in.”
There’s no word yet on how long Orsi will be out, though Larson hopes she’ll be ready for the Decatur game. In the meantime, Krum has plenty of firepower in her absence. Against Sanger, Payton Lucas finished with nine kills, four service aces and two digs. Reese Robinson chipped in seven kills and three total blocks. Lauren Sotelo had six kills.
As a team, Krum amassed 15 aces.
It was a team effort Sanger couldn’t contend with beyond the first set and a half despite solid play from Kaela Wilkerson and Mya Afflerbach. After winning the first set, Krum found itself trailing 10-9 in the second off an ace from Carly Schmucker. Instead of capitalizing, Sanger looked helpless as Krum exploded for a 10-2 run to put the set out of reach.
By set three, Krum was in control with an early 7-0 lead. The Lady Bobcats led 13-4 before rattling off a 12-5 run.
“They are obviously a really good team,” Sanger coach Scott Montgomery said. “Our effort was good at moments, but it wasn’t consistent. That showed in the first set and early in the second, then we imploded. It’s not like us.
“Krum puts you on your heels with its serves, then the offense is able to do what it wants.”