The Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason poll was released on Monday and Krum checked in as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.
The Lady Cats are coming off a 34-12 campaign in 2019 that included a trip to the 4A Region I final. Krum opened the season on Tuesday night with a four-set victory over Aubrey.
Seniors Payton Lucas and twin sisters Miranda and Madeline Guffy are among the key contributors returning this year for the Lady Cats.
Lucas led Krum with a team-high 16 kills against Aubrey. Miranda Guffy added 25 assists and six kills of her own.
Krum’s District 7-4A bunkmate Argyle is ranked No. 5 in the poll.
The Lady Eagles went 35-6 last year, including a perfect 8-0 mark in district that led to a league championship. Argyle was swept in the region semifinal by Hereford, which went on to finish as the 4A runner-up.
Argyle is 1-1 this season after splitting its doubleheader against Peaster and Lake Worth on Tuesday.