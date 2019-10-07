After knocking off defending Class 4A champion Decatur last week, Argyle moved up to No. 7 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
The Lady Eagles have won 12 straight matches, including a sweep of No. 18 Krum last Friday. Argyle is 26-5 overall and 3-0 in District 8-4A.
Guyer also picked up a critical win of its own, downing Southlake Carroll in five sets last Friday. The Lady Wildcats (25-6, 6-1 District 5-6A) jumped from No. 17 to No. 15 in Class 6A.
Guyer has won six consecutive games entering Tuesday’s match with No. 3 Trophy Club Nelson.
In Class 5A, Denton stood pat at No. 22. The Lady Broncos are 27-9 overall and a perfect 6-0 in District 8-5A.
Denton hosts Justin Northwest on Friday night in a game that will all but decide the district title.
Krum rounded out the area teams that were ranked. The Lady Bobcats, who were No. 14 last week, dropped to No. 18 after losing to Decatur and Argyle.
Krum is 25-8 overall but 0-2 in District 8-4A. The Lady Bobcats take on Bridgeport on Tuesday night.