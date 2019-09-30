After a 5-0 start to District 8-5A play, Denton has reentered the Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings.
The Lady Broncos are up to the No. 22 spot in Class 5A and sport an overall record of 26-9. Denton has won six of its last seven matches and will square off with Lake Dallas on Tuesday night.
Guyer, meanwhile, has won four in a row and checks in at No. 17 in Class 6A. The Lady Wildcats are 23-6 overall and 4-1 in the incredibly tough District 5-6A, which includes No. 1 Trophy Club Nelson.
In Class 4A, Argyle (24-5) moved up from No. 14 to No. 10. The Lady Eagles have rattled off 10 straight wins, including a sweep of Springtown last Friday to open District 8-4A play.
Argyle travels to take on defending state champion Decatur on Tuesday.
Krum, which was No. 8 last week, fell to No. 14. The Lady Bobcats (24-7) dropped a five-set thriller to Decatur last Friday to begin 8-4A play.