CORINTH — Lake Dallas was firing on all cylinders, picking apart Denton’s heralded defense, through most of the first two sets Tuesday. The Lady Falcons’ outside hitters Caelynn Gunn and Candace Collier were hitting through the Lady Broncos’ defense and led 20-18 in Set 2 after taking Set 1.
Then a few spectacular defensive stands from Denton swung the momentum and the reigning district champs returned to form. Denton (27-9, 6-0 in District 8-5A) closed the second set on a 7-2 run that bled over to the third set, successfully regaining control of the match.
Eventually, after a back-and-forth bout, the Lady Broncos pulled out the four-set win (21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23) to complete the six-match sweep of the first round of district play.
“We were really sloppy and on our heels, especially in the first game,” Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. “[Lake Dallas] has two great outside hitters and it showed some weaknesses in our blocking and things we need to improve on. We’re not as good as we can be, but we always find ways to gut out matches and that’s what’s amazing about this team.”
Denton continued to be without senior outside hitter Sydney Soto, who is expected to be back in the lineup come the next match on Tuesday.
Lake Dallas (18-15, 3-2) gave the Lady Broncos everything they could handle through two sets and even found themselves neck-and-neck in the fourth set, but the Lady Falcons were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.
“What hurt us was our inconsistency in our energy level,” Lake Dallas coach Kristinn Holbrooks said. “We can’t get comfortable. A couple times we got to 20 and let off the gas instead of jabbing in the knife to finish. Our outsides had to carry a lot of the load, which hurt us in the long run because Denton adjusted to it.”
Gunn and Collier were able to pick holes in Denton’s typically airtight defense early before Headrick shifted her personnel around to improve the blocks.
After a strong showing against the district favorites, Holbrooks is excited to see improvement in her team’s final seven district games.
“Right now, it’s about our confidence,” Holbrooks said. “They know tonight that it’s doable to [take the next step]. Playing as well as we did tonight will improve our confidence going into the second round.”
For Denton, Taylor Thomas and Leah Stolfus again led the offense with 15 and 14 kills, respectively, while Thomas also led the team in digs with 28. Campbell Sweeten pitched in eight kills and 18 digs of her own.
Returning home to play five of their final six district games, Headrick looks forward to picking up her team’s urgency heading into the last stretch of the season.
“The second half of district is going to be a battle,” Headrick said. “It’s going to help us tremendously to play at home. We got the job done on the road and now hopefully we can pick things up and get momentum at home in the second half.”