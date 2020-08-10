Six Denton-area volleyball teams will begin their 2020 seasons on Tuesday as the college and high school athletics landscape continues to rapidly shift.
On Monday morning, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that Ben Bolt will not participate in football or volleyball. The Class 2A school is roughly one hour west of Corpus Christi and is the first known UIL school to cancel football and volleyball.
In college football, the Mid-American Conference canceled its fall sports season on Saturday, becoming the first FBS conference to do so. The Detroit Free Press reported on Monday that the Big Ten is expected to cancel the 2020 season.
Old Dominion, which is a member of Conference USA, postponed all fall sports on Monday, according to a report by The Virginian-Pilot. North Texas is also in C-USA.
Class 4A and under football and volleyball teams were able to start practicing last Monday. Football teams were allowed to begin full-contact practices on Saturday.
The UIL’s medical advisory committee met last Friday and unanimously passed a motion requiring any student who tests positive for COVID-19 be cleared by a doctor before returning to extracurricular activities.
Earlier this summer, four different local schools — Braswell, Denton, Krum and Sanger — were forced to suspend workouts after someone associated with their athletic programs tested positive for the coronavirus. To date, Denton is the only area football program to have someone test positive.
Two weeks ago, Denton County Public Health issued a recommendation that all county schools delay in-person instruction, including athletics, until Sept. 8. Ultimately, a majority of local districts opted to remain on schedule.
When Denton-area teams begin their seasons on Tuesday, gyms will be allowed to operate only at 50% capacity. Spectators will also be subject to various screening procedures as determined by each school district, including temperature checks and COVID-19 questionnaires.
All fans and spectators are required to wear facial coverings, per UIL orders.
Ponder coach Stormi Snider said that over the summer, she remained hopeful the volleyball season would start on time, but was prepared to be delayed.
“Being completely honest, I really thought we would be pushed back. I’m glad we aren’t, but in the back of my head, especially since the UIL shut everybody down for that one week, I thought it was coming,” Snider said. “And I’m glad it’s not. Because in Ponder and in our community, we only have, I don’t know, less than 10 cases. We were really hoping we weren’t going to be pushed back, because we are a smaller community.”
Ponder opens the season with a doubleheader against Decatur and Celina on Tuesday night. Argyle has a doubleheader against Peaster and Lake Worth.
Sanger will take on Boyd and Glen Rose. Pilot Point hosts Anna at 5 p.m.
Krum travels to Aubrey at 6 p.m.