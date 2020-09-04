ARGYLE — With one final game remaining in nonconference play, the Lady Eagles took the court fully aware of what a win over Pilot Point would mean Friday night.
Coach Megan DeGroot entered the day with 99 career wins and a surprise video tribute planned for her after the game. Knowing this, the Lady Eagles may have felt some added pressure, leading to several uncharacteristic errors throughout the game.
“It wasn’t our best game,” DeGroot said. “We got into some good runs and then we made a lot of silly mistakes. I think we got a little too complacent.”
DeGroot attributed the team’s struggles to a long week and the stress of everything going on in school.
“They probably felt a different pressure knowing, ‘We have to win because it’s DeGroot’s 100th — oh my gosh,’” DeGroot said, jokingly.
On the visitors’ bench, Pilot Point coach Michelle Booker took pride in the way her team fought back despite the caliber of their opponent. The Lady Bearcats continually answered Argyle’s runs throughout much of the first two sets, eventually falling 25-20 and 25-17. The third set, however, they largely controlled, holding Argyle at arm’s length deep into the set as the Lady Eagles struggled to mount a comeback and a frustrated DeGroot was forced to call for time.
“We’ve preached that [resilience] all year long,” Booker said. “We get in those valleys and then we just kind of plummet out, so we’ve been preaching to them: Don’t let those valleys be so long. So for them to have done that against a good team was huge for us.”
Despite the late drama, Argyle managed to rally coming out of the timeout, sealing the sweep with a 26-24 final set.
Argyle assistant coach Mandi Barnett coached DeGroot when she was in high school, and has been with DeGroot at Argyle for all of her 100 wins.
District play begins Tuesday.