PILOT POINT — Asking for a timeout was likely the last thing Aubrey coach Whitney Stout wanted to do 12 points into the first set of Tuesday’s match against Pilot Point. Thankfully, it was the last one she’d have to call for a while.
The Lady Chaparrals rattled off a 20-6 run after Stout’s initial timeout to kick-start what ended up being a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of Pilot Point. Sydney Garrison finished with 17 kills while the tandem of Jenna Smith and Katie Schmitz added nine apiece. Aubrey (4-2) wore Pilot Point (3-3) down with its significant height advantage up front and a solid serve game that netted them eight aces. The Lady Chaps also spread the ball around offensively.
Gracie Bell had four kills and 41 assists for Aubrey. Lexie Temple also added four kills and three blocks.
With the loss, Pilot Point has now lost three straight home games.
“We talked about staying out of our own way. I felt like early in the first set, we were doing more things to cause ourselves harm than what [Pilot Point] was doing at that point,” Stout said. “Once they started doing that, things started rolling.”
Besides its 20-6 run in the opening frame, Aubrey broke open a 12-11 score in the second with a 9-3 run. Pilot Point, which got nine kills from Shelby Malone and six from Alyssa David, nearly avoided the sweep in the third set as it took a 20-17 lead. Aubrey would then score eight of the last nine points to close things out.
Garrison accounted for four of her team’s points during that stretch.
“Everyone knows we have Sydney and Katie swinging hard, but Jenna has been coming on from the right side lately and has a lot of confidence,” Stout said. “That makes it hard on a defense — spreading out the defense, if they don’t know where [the ball] is going, that’s to our benefit.”
Pilot Point coach Michelle Booker said that while she would have loved to pick up a win, the night wasn’t a total loss.
“We scrimmaged Aubrey early, and it wasn’t pretty,” Booker said. “But we only had three service errors tonight, which was a positive. I didn’t think our valleys got as bad, and we did a good job of battling back. [Aubrey] is good. They are taller than we are, and we were concerned about that. But I told the girls that we did a lot of things well that we haven’t done.”