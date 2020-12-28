Despite 2020 being one of the most trying seasons in recent memory, that did not stop multiple local teams from soaring to new heights.
The Denton Lady Broncos advanced to the region final for the first time in school history, while Aubrey made an appearance in the region final for the first time since 2009. Several other programs also had seasons to remember.
As a result, 16 Denton-area players earned all-district superlative honors.
Denton’s Campbell Sweeten was the District 6-5A Co-Defensive Specialist of the Year, while Abby Folsom was the Setter of the Year. Leah Stolfus earned Blocker of the Year honors.
Sweeten led the Lady Broncos in digs with 400. She also served 42 aces. Folsom dished out 637 assists, and Stolfus rejected 82 shots to go along with 263 kills.
Stolfus and fellow senior Taylor Thomas were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A all-state team. Denton coach Cassie Headrick and her staff were also named 6-5A Coaching Staff of the Year.
Denton finished the season 20-4 overall after winning its third consecutive district title.
Guyer, meanwhile, advanced to the region semifinal behind the duo of Jordyn Williams and Brooke Slusser. Both were named to the TGCA Class 6A all-state team.
The pair also earned superlative honors in District 5-6A, with Williams being named Blocker of the Year and Slusser earning Setter of the Year honors.
Williams, an All-American and Kentucky signee, blocked 105 shots for the Lady Wildcats. She also put down 222 kills and made 214 digs.
Slusser, last year’s Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area MVP, dished out 413 assists, made 172 kills and served 27 aces.
In District 9-4A, Aubrey sophomore superstar Sydney Garrison was named Hitter of the Year.
Garrison was the catalyst behind the Lady Chaparrals’ offense, burying a whopping 509 kills on the year. She had 101 kills in Aubrey’s five playoff games and averaged 5.2 kills per set. In addition, she was also named to the TGCA Class 4A all-state team.
Aubrey’s setter, Gracie Bell, was the 9-4A Setter of the Year. Bell distributed 1,037 assists and averaged 10.4 assists per set.
In District 7-4A, Madeline and Miranda Guffy were the Co-Setters of the Year. The duo combined for 667 assists to help Krum reach the area round of the playoffs.
Krum’s Payton Lucas was the 7-4A Server of the Year after serving 38 aces and posting a 96% serve percentage. Argyle’s Jada Price and Krum’s Sydney Martin were the 7-4A Co-Liberos of the year.
Price made a team-high 530 digs for the Lady Eagles, who made it to the region quarterfinal before falling to eventual Class 4A champion Decatur.
Ponder and Pilot Point rounded out local schools with players that earned superlatives.
Averee Tipton, a senior for the Lady Lions, was named District 10-3A Co-MVP. Tipton averaged 32.3 assists per game and dished out 808 total assists on the year. The Lady Lions won a bi-district title before falling to Gunter in the area round.
Ponder’s Harper Mulkey was the 10-3A Offensive Player of the Year, putting down 382 kills. Pilot Point’s Shelby Malone was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year, making 265 digs and blocking 21 shots.
Ponder’s Sawyer Mulkey was the district Co-Newcomer of the Year.
High School Volleyball All-District Teams
District 5-6A
MVP: Bailey Birmingham, Prosper
Offensive POTY: Hannah Billeter, McKinney Boyd
Co Defensive POTYs: Emily Canaan, Allen
Nikki Steinheiser, Prosper
Blocker of the Year: Jordyn Williams, Guyer
Setter of the Year: Brooke Slusser, Guyer
Newcomer of the Year: Callie Kieffer, Prosper
Coach of the Year: Erin Kauffman, Prosper
First team
Kyndal Stowers, Guyer; Bailey Samide, Guyer; Joanne Oigbokie, senior, Guyer; Kaeden Robinson, junior, Braswell
Second team
Abby Cox, Guyer; Kamille Gibson, Braswell; Jena Kennon, Braswell
District 6-5A
MVP: Maya Duckworth, Birdville
Offensive MVP: Makenna Miller, Justin Northwest
Co-Defensive Specialists of the Year: Campbell Sweeten, Denton; Maya Joseph, Grapevine
Setter of the Year: Abby Folson, Denton
Blocker of the Year: Leah Stolfus, Denton
Utility Player of the Year: Kaci Monk, Colleyville Heritage
Newcomer of the Year: Madelyn Hanlon, Colleyville Heritage
First team
Taylor Thomas, Denton; Lauren Perry, Denton; Tessa Gerwig, Denton; Darla Crow, Ryan; Caelyn Gunn, Lake Dallas
Second team
Kylie Williams, Denton; Valerie Pena, Denton; Katelyn Thomas, Denton; Halle Mitchell, Ryan; Candace Collier, Lake Dallas; Georgia Stinson, Lake Dallas
District 9-4A
MVP: Megan Hodges, Celina
Hitter of the Year: Sydney Garrison, Aubrey
Blocker of the Year: Abbey Maldando, Melissa
Libero the the Year: Sage Murray, Celina
Setter of the Year: Gracie Bell, Aubrey
Server of the Year: Ashley Quillan, Van Alstyne
Newcomer of the Year: Janelle De La Cruz, Melissa
Coaching Staff of the Year: Celina
First team
Katie Schmitz, Aubrey; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Lindzi Thomas, Sanger
Second team
Gracie Goade, Aubrey; Lexie Temple, Aubrey; Carly Schmucker, Sanger
District 7-4A
Co-MVPs: Trinity Vinzant and Jentry Lamirand, Decatur
Blocker of the Year: Kenedy Houchin, Decatur
Co-Setters of the Year: Madeline and Miranda Guffy, Krum
Server of the Year: Payton Lucas, Krum
Hitter of the Year: Railey Druxman, Springtown
Co-Liberos of the Year: Jada Price, Argyle; Sydney Martin, Krum
Newcomer of the Year: Stoli Cox, Springtown
First team
Jessie Moore, Argyle; Ella Payne, Argyle; Ashlyn Baker, Krum; Mary Doyle, Krum
Second team
Andie Piel, Argyle; Allison Hesselgesser, Argyle; Lexi Osborn, Krum
District 10-3A
Co-MVPs: Riley Braziel, Boyd; Averee Tipton, Ponder
Offensive Player of the Year: Harper Mulkey, Ponder
Libero of the Year: Emily Schartz, Boyd
Defensive Players of the Year: Shelby Malone, Pilot Point; Araceli Carrillo, Paradise
Setter of the Year: Naida Uribe, Boyd
Newcomers of the Year: Sawyer Mulkey, Ponder; Marybeth Cook, Paradise
Middle Blocker of the Year: Emma Sledge, Callisburg
Coaching Staff of the Year: Boyd
First team
Cordie Ford, Ponder; Alyssa David, Pilot Point
Second team
Gracie Perryman, Ponder; Mariah Morris, Pilot Point