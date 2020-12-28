Denton's Leah Stolfus

Denton’s Leah Stolfus (12) gives a high-five to teammate Lauren Perry (18) after they scored a point against Birdville on Nov. 18 at Denton High. Stolfus was named Blocker of the Year in District 6-5A.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Despite 2020 being one of the most trying seasons in recent memory, that did not stop multiple local teams from soaring to new heights.

The Denton Lady Broncos advanced to the region final for the first time in school history, while Aubrey made an appearance in the region final for the first time since 2009. Several other programs also had seasons to remember.

As a result, 16 Denton-area players earned all-district superlative honors.

Denton's Campbell Sweeten

Denton’s Campbell Sweeten (9) digs the ball to a teammate during a Nov. 20 home game against Azle. Sweeten was the District 6-5A Co-Defensive Specialist of the Year.

Denton’s Campbell Sweeten was the District 6-5A Co-Defensive Specialist of the Year, while Abby Folsom was the Setter of the Year. Leah Stolfus earned Blocker of the Year honors.

Sweeten led the Lady Broncos in digs with 400. She also served 42 aces. Folsom dished out 637 assists, and Stolfus rejected 82 shots to go along with 263 kills.

Stolfus and fellow senior Taylor Thomas were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A all-state team. Denton coach Cassie Headrick and her staff were also named 6-5A Coaching Staff of the Year.

Denton finished the season 20-4 overall after winning its third consecutive district title.

Guyer, meanwhile, advanced to the region semifinal behind the duo of Jordyn Williams and Brooke Slusser. Both were named to the TGCA Class 6A all-state team.

The pair also earned superlative honors in District 5-6A, with Williams being named Blocker of the Year and Slusser earning Setter of the Year honors.

Guyer's Jordyn Williams

Guyer’s Jordyn Williams, District 5-6A’s Blocker of the Year, celebrates after her team scores against Prosper on Oct. 27 at Wildcat Gymnasium.

Williams, an All-American and Kentucky signee, blocked 105 shots for the Lady Wildcats. She also put down 222 kills and made 214 digs.

Slusser, last year’s Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area MVP, dished out 413 assists, made 172 kills and served 27 aces.

In District 9-4A, Aubrey sophomore superstar Sydney Garrison was named Hitter of the Year.

Aubrey's Sydney Garrison

Aubrey’s Sydney Garrison (13) assists during an Aug. 25 game at Pilot Point. Garrison, a sophomore, was named Hitter of the Year in District 9-4A.

Garrison was the catalyst behind the Lady Chaparrals’ offense, burying a whopping 509 kills on the year. She had 101 kills in Aubrey’s five playoff games and averaged 5.2 kills per set. In addition, she was also named to the TGCA Class 4A all-state team.

Aubrey’s setter, Gracie Bell, was the 9-4A Setter of the Year. Bell distributed 1,037 assists and averaged 10.4 assists per set.

In District 7-4A, Madeline and Miranda Guffy were the Co-Setters of the Year. The duo combined for 667 assists to help Krum reach the area round of the playoffs.

Krum’s Payton Lucas was the 7-4A Server of the Year after serving 38 aces and posting a 96% serve percentage. Argyle’s Jada Price and Krum’s Sydney Martin were the 7-4A Co-Liberos of the year.

Argyle's Jada Price

Argyle's Jada Price (4) celebrates after her team scored against Ponder on Sept. 1 at Argyle High. 

Price made a team-high 530 digs for the Lady Eagles, who made it to the region quarterfinal before falling to eventual Class 4A champion Decatur.

Ponder and Pilot Point rounded out local schools with players that earned superlatives.

Averee Tipton, a senior for the Lady Lions, was named District 10-3A Co-MVP. Tipton averaged 32.3 assists per game and dished out 808 total assists on the year. The Lady Lions won a bi-district title before falling to Gunter in the area round.

Ponder's Averee Tipton

Ponder's Averee Tipton (13) sets up the ball for a teammate during an Oct. 22 home game against Pottsboro. 

Ponder’s Harper Mulkey was the 10-3A Offensive Player of the Year, putting down 382 kills. Pilot Point’s Shelby Malone was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year, making 265 digs and blocking 21 shots.

Ponder’s Sawyer Mulkey was the district Co-Newcomer of the Year.

High School Volleyball All-District Teams

District 5-6A

MVP: Bailey Birmingham, Prosper

Offensive POTY: Hannah Billeter, McKinney Boyd

Co Defensive POTYs: Emily Canaan, Allen

Nikki Steinheiser, Prosper

Blocker of the Year: Jordyn Williams, Guyer

Setter of the Year: Brooke Slusser, Guyer

Newcomer of the Year: Callie Kieffer, Prosper

Coach of the Year: Erin Kauffman, Prosper

First team

Kyndal Stowers, Guyer; Bailey Samide, Guyer; Joanne Oigbokie, senior, Guyer; Kaeden Robinson, junior, Braswell

Second team

Abby Cox, Guyer; Kamille Gibson, Braswell; Jena Kennon, Braswell

District 6-5A

MVP: Maya Duckworth, Birdville

Offensive MVP: Makenna Miller, Justin Northwest

Co-Defensive Specialists of the Year: Campbell Sweeten, Denton; Maya Joseph, Grapevine

Setter of the Year: Abby Folson, Denton

Blocker of the Year: Leah Stolfus, Denton

Utility Player of the Year: Kaci Monk, Colleyville Heritage

Newcomer of the Year: Madelyn Hanlon, Colleyville Heritage

First team

Taylor Thomas, Denton; Lauren Perry, Denton; Tessa Gerwig, Denton; Darla Crow, Ryan; Caelyn Gunn, Lake Dallas

Second team

Kylie Williams, Denton; Valerie Pena, Denton; Katelyn Thomas, Denton; Halle Mitchell, Ryan; Candace Collier, Lake Dallas; Georgia Stinson, Lake Dallas

District 9-4A

MVP: Megan Hodges, Celina

Hitter of the Year: Sydney Garrison, Aubrey

Blocker of the Year: Abbey Maldando, Melissa

Libero the the Year: Sage Murray, Celina

Setter of the Year: Gracie Bell, Aubrey

Server of the Year: Ashley Quillan, Van Alstyne

Newcomer of the Year: Janelle De La Cruz, Melissa

Coaching Staff of the Year: Celina

First team

Katie Schmitz, Aubrey; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Lindzi Thomas, Sanger

Second team

Gracie Goade, Aubrey; Lexie Temple, Aubrey; Carly Schmucker, Sanger

District 7-4A

Co-MVPs: Trinity Vinzant and Jentry Lamirand, Decatur

Blocker of the Year: Kenedy Houchin, Decatur

Co-Setters of the Year: Madeline and Miranda Guffy, Krum

Server of the Year: Payton Lucas, Krum

Hitter of the Year: Railey Druxman, Springtown

Co-Liberos of the Year: Jada Price, Argyle; Sydney Martin, Krum

Newcomer of the Year: Stoli Cox, Springtown

First team

Jessie Moore, Argyle; Ella Payne, Argyle; Ashlyn Baker, Krum; Mary Doyle, Krum

Second team

Andie Piel, Argyle; Allison Hesselgesser, Argyle; Lexi Osborn, Krum

District 10-3A

Co-MVPs: Riley Braziel, Boyd; Averee Tipton, Ponder

Offensive Player of the Year: Harper Mulkey, Ponder

Libero of the Year: Emily Schartz, Boyd

Defensive Players of the Year: Shelby Malone, Pilot Point; Araceli Carrillo, Paradise

Setter of the Year: Naida Uribe, Boyd

Newcomers of the Year: Sawyer Mulkey, Ponder; Marybeth Cook, Paradise

Middle Blocker of the Year: Emma Sledge, Callisburg

Coaching Staff of the Year: Boyd

First team

Cordie Ford, Ponder; Alyssa David, Pilot Point

Second team

Gracie Perryman, Ponder; Mariah Morris, Pilot Point

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

