It was another breakout season for several Denton-area volleyball teams.
Overall, six teams made the postseason this year. That includes Argyle and Aubrey, both of which advanced to a regional tournament. Guyer won a district title in the state’s largest classification, and Sanger kicked off its postseason march with an impressive win over perennial playoff favorite, Kennedale.
As a result, 11 athletes and two coaching staffs were honored with superlative awards on their respective all-district teams.
Leading the charge were two MVPs. Guyer’s Kyndal Stowers earned the top spot in District 5-6A while Aubrey’s Sydney Garrison was named MVP in District 9-4A. Garrison was one of two Lady Chaparrals to earn a superlative honor, as teammate Lexie Temple was named Blocker of the Year.
In District 6-5A, Denton’s Abby Folsom was named Setter of the Year and teammate Taryn Morris was named Newcomer of the Year. Lake Dallas’ Caelyn Gunn was named Co-Utility Player of the Year.
In District 7-4A, the Krum duo of Kyra Anders and Sydney Martin were named Blocker of the Year and Libero of the Year, respectively. Meanwhile, Argyle’s Katherine Holtman was named Newcomer of the Year.
In District 9-4A, Sanger’s Ella Reese was named Co-Server of the Year.
In District 10-3A, Ponder’s Olivia Todd was named Newcomer of the Year.
Not to be outdone, Guyer coach Leslie Jackson was named Coach of the Year in her district while Scott Montgomery and his staff were named Co-Coaching Staff of the Year in District 9-4A.
District 5-6A
MVP: Kyndal Stowers, Guyer
Offensive Player of the Year: Hannah Billeter, McKinney Boyd
Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Canaan, Allen
Blocker of the Year: Tori Wilson, Allen
Setter of the Year: Carson Eickenloff, McKinney Boyd
Newcomer of the Year: Ayden Ames, Prosper
Coach of the Year: Leslie Jackson, Guyer
First Team:
Gracey Campbell, Guyer; London Hunt, Guyer; Carrie Aune, Guyer; Avery Calame, McKinney Boyd, Camryn Weldon, McKinney Boyd; Ale Romo, McKinney Boyd; Lea Reeves, Allen; Sydni Mitchell, Allen; Ella Chaney, Prosper; Jazzlyn Ford, Prosper; Callie Kiefer, Prosper; Kamille Gibson, Braswell; Kyanna Creecy, McKinney.
Second Team:
Reagan Nash, Guyer; Ava Houser, Guyer, Lauren Schneider, Guyer; Kira Thornton, McKinney Boyd; Macy Parker, McKinney Boyd; Claire Russell, McKinney Boyd; Emma Vu, Allen; Divine Muo, Allen; Kendall Hewitt, Prosper; Sydney Thornton, Prosper; Najah Harris, Braswell; Sydnee Griffen, McKinney; Emma Robinson, Little Elm.
District 6-5A
MVP: Maya Duckworth, Birdville
Offensive MVP: Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage
Defensive Specialist of the Year: Lindsey Houran, Colleyville Heritage
Setter of the Year: Abby Folsom, Denton
Blocker of the Year: Reagan Engler, Colleyville Heritage
Co-Utility Player of the Year: Caelyn Gunn, Lake Dallas; Caroline Kahle, Birdville
Newcomer of the Year: Taryn Morris, Denton
First Team:
Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage; Maddie Bird, Colleyville Heritage; Madelyn Hanlon, Colleyville Heritage; Makenna Miller, Justin Northwest; Alyssa Rojo, Justin Northwest; Sophie Chambers, Justin Northwest; Janet deMarrais, Grapevine; Alea Lasting, Grapevine; Georgia Stinson, Birdville; Patricia Settlemier, Birdville; Tessa Gerwig, Denton; Lauren Perry, Denton; Darla Crow, Ryan; Heaven Nunley, Richland; Ashley Machuca, Lake Dallas.
Second Team:
Emily Sugg, Colleyville Heritage; Ava Ash, Colleyville Heritage; Hannah Clear, Justin Northwest; Lydia Seymour, Justin Northwest; Julianna Green, Justin Northwest; Helen Good, Grapevine: Ella Davis, Grapevine; Sydney Engel, Grapevine; Lyric Steward, Birdville; Ashley Munoz, Birdville; Katelyn Thomas, Denton; Valerie Pena, Denton; Halli Keese, Ryan; Katelyn Haley, Ryan; Lauren Mann, Richland; Kennedy Smith-Johnson, Richland; Reagan Hamm, Lake Dallas.
District 9-4A
MVP: Sydney Garrison, Aubrey
Hitter of the Year: Lexi Manning, Celina
Blocker of the Year: Lexie Temple, Aubrey
Libero of the Year: Chelsea George, Melissa
Setter of the Year: Megan Hodges, Celina
Co-Server of the Year: Ella Reese, Sanger; Makenna Lewis, Gainesville
Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Cook, Melissa
Co-Coaching Staff of the Year: Celina, Sanger
First Team:
Gracie Bell, Aubrey; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Brooklee Waltrip, Melissa; Kenzie Segleski, Melissa; Samantha Moore, Van Alstyne; Carly Schmucker, Sanger, Lindzi Thomas, Sanger; Ryan McCoy, Celina; Morgan Kelley, Celina; Ava Harmeier, Anna; Yesmine Peralta, Gainesville.
Second Team:
Meagan Szostek, Aubrey; Annaleise Sevier, Aubrey; Malori Pletcher, Melissa; Faith Fortenberry, Melissa; Riley Ross, Van Alstyne; Avery Donaldson, Sanger; Olivia Stanley, Sanger; Kinsey Murray, Celina; Ashley Woodrum, Celina; Fernanda Morales Nunez, Anna; Aaliyah Henry, Gainesville.
District 7-4A
Co-MVP: Jentry Lamirand, Decatur; Dakota Hartman, Decatur
Hitter of the Year: Kaylee Peterson, Decatur
Setter of the Year: Bayli Miller, Decatur
Server of the Year: Railey Druxman, Springtown
Blocker of the Year: Kyra Anders, Krum
Libero of the Year: Sydney Martin, Krum
Newcomer of the Year: Katherine Holtman, Argyle
First Team:
Gracie Truleson, Decatur; Morgan Hammer, Decatur; Grace Lowery, Decatur; Brinklee Dauenhauer, Springtown; Landree Merriman, Springtown; Skylar Holland, Springtown; Jada Price, Argyle; Camryn Heiser, Argyle; Jessie Moore, Argyle; Mary Doyle, Krum; Gaby Gunnoe, Krum; Mara Perez, Krum; Kinzley Stuart, Bridgeport.
Second Team:
Meredith Shults, Decatur; Stoli Cox, Springtown; Angela Pando, Springtown; Olivia Sanchez, Argyle; Sydney Payne, Argyle; Ashlyn Baker, Krum; Lexi Osborn, Krum; Ashley Marschall, Bridgeport; Kayli Roberts, Bridgeport; Ayaliz Diaz, Lake Worth; Alize Patino, Lake Worth; Anna Medina, Fort Worth Castleberry.
District 10-3A
MVP: Riley Braziel, Boyd
Offensive Player of the Year: Kaydence Ooten, Paradise
Libero of the Year: Tristen Briden, Boyd
Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Woolsey, Callisburg
Setter of the Year: Mary Beth Cook, Paradise
Newcomer of the Year: Olivia Todd, Ponder
Middle Blocker of the Year: Marlee Howard, S&S Consolidated
Coaching Staff of the Year: Paradise
First Team:
Kylie Hayes, Boyd; Emma Rosser, Boyd; Lacy Ellis, Boyd; Brooklyn Force, Paradise; Morgan Mitschke, Paradise; Ashtyn Huddleston, Callisburg; Abby Pollard, Callisburg; Alyssa David, Pilot Point; Kylee Malone, Pilot Point; Philomina Klotz, Ponder; Libby Langford, Whitesboro; Jenna King, Whitesboro.
Second Team:
Anna Hadowsky, Pilot Point; Brenna Howard, S&S Consolidated; Paige Turner, S&S Consolidated; Autumn Hayes, Boyd; Austin Edder, Boyd; Kynlee Holt, Paradise; Kamryn Baker, Paradise; Logan Noller, Callisburg; Laura Hernandez, Callisburg; Kaelyn McWilliams, Ponder; Abby Robinson, Whitesboro; Andee Renfrow, Valley View.