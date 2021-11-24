It was another breakout season for several Denton-area volleyball teams.

Overall, six teams made the postseason this year. That includes Argyle and Aubrey, both of which advanced to a regional tournament. Guyer won a district title in the state’s largest classification, and Sanger kicked off its postseason march with an impressive win over perennial playoff favorite, Kennedale.

As a result, 11 athletes and two coaching staffs were honored with superlative awards on their respective all-district teams.

Leading the charge were two MVPs. Guyer’s Kyndal Stowers earned the top spot in District 5-6A while Aubrey’s Sydney Garrison was named MVP in District 9-4A. Garrison was one of two Lady Chaparrals to earn a superlative honor, as teammate Lexie Temple was named Blocker of the Year.

In District 6-5A, Denton’s Abby Folsom was named Setter of the Year and teammate Taryn Morris was named Newcomer of the Year. Lake Dallas’ Caelyn Gunn was named Co-Utility Player of the Year.

In District 7-4A, the Krum duo of Kyra Anders and Sydney Martin were named Blocker of the Year and Libero of the Year, respectively. Meanwhile, Argyle’s Katherine Holtman was named Newcomer of the Year.

In District 9-4A, Sanger’s Ella Reese was named Co-Server of the Year.

In District 10-3A, Ponder’s Olivia Todd was named Newcomer of the Year.

Not to be outdone, Guyer coach Leslie Jackson was named Coach of the Year in her district while Scott Montgomery and his staff were named Co-Coaching Staff of the Year in District 9-4A.

District 5-6A

MVP: Kyndal Stowers, Guyer

Offensive Player of the Year: Hannah Billeter, McKinney Boyd

Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Canaan, Allen

Blocker of the Year: Tori Wilson, Allen

Setter of the Year: Carson Eickenloff, McKinney Boyd

Newcomer of the Year: Ayden Ames, Prosper

Coach of the Year: Leslie Jackson, Guyer

First Team:

Gracey Campbell, Guyer; London Hunt, Guyer; Carrie Aune, Guyer; Avery Calame, McKinney Boyd, Camryn Weldon, McKinney Boyd; Ale Romo, McKinney Boyd; Lea Reeves, Allen; Sydni Mitchell, Allen; Ella Chaney, Prosper; Jazzlyn Ford, Prosper; Callie Kiefer, Prosper; Kamille Gibson, Braswell; Kyanna Creecy, McKinney.

Second Team:

Reagan Nash, Guyer; Ava Houser, Guyer, Lauren Schneider, Guyer; Kira Thornton, McKinney Boyd; Macy Parker, McKinney Boyd; Claire Russell, McKinney Boyd; Emma Vu, Allen; Divine Muo, Allen; Kendall Hewitt, Prosper; Sydney Thornton, Prosper; Najah Harris, Braswell; Sydnee Griffen, McKinney; Emma Robinson, Little Elm.

District 6-5A

MVP: Maya Duckworth, Birdville

Offensive MVP: Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage

Defensive Specialist of the Year: Lindsey Houran, Colleyville Heritage

Setter of the Year: Abby Folsom, Denton

Blocker of the Year: Reagan Engler, Colleyville Heritage

Co-Utility Player of the Year: Caelyn Gunn, Lake Dallas; Caroline Kahle, Birdville

Newcomer of the Year: Taryn Morris, Denton

First Team:

Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage; Maddie Bird, Colleyville Heritage; Madelyn Hanlon, Colleyville Heritage; Makenna Miller, Justin Northwest; Alyssa Rojo, Justin Northwest; Sophie Chambers, Justin Northwest; Janet deMarrais, Grapevine; Alea Lasting, Grapevine; Georgia Stinson, Birdville; Patricia Settlemier, Birdville; Tessa Gerwig, Denton; Lauren Perry, Denton; Darla Crow, Ryan; Heaven Nunley, Richland; Ashley Machuca, Lake Dallas.

Second Team:

Emily Sugg, Colleyville Heritage; Ava Ash, Colleyville Heritage; Hannah Clear, Justin Northwest; Lydia Seymour, Justin Northwest; Julianna Green, Justin Northwest; Helen Good, Grapevine: Ella Davis, Grapevine; Sydney Engel, Grapevine; Lyric Steward, Birdville; Ashley Munoz, Birdville; Katelyn Thomas, Denton; Valerie Pena, Denton; Halli Keese, Ryan; Katelyn Haley, Ryan; Lauren Mann, Richland; Kennedy Smith-Johnson, Richland; Reagan Hamm, Lake Dallas.

District 9-4A

MVP: Sydney Garrison, Aubrey

Hitter of the Year: Lexi Manning, Celina

Blocker of the Year: Lexie Temple, Aubrey

Libero of the Year: Chelsea George, Melissa

Setter of the Year: Megan Hodges, Celina

Co-Server of the Year: Ella Reese, Sanger; Makenna Lewis, Gainesville

Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Cook, Melissa

Co-Coaching Staff of the Year: Celina, Sanger

First Team:

Gracie Bell, Aubrey; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Brooklee Waltrip, Melissa; Kenzie Segleski, Melissa; Samantha Moore, Van Alstyne; Carly Schmucker, Sanger, Lindzi Thomas, Sanger; Ryan McCoy, Celina; Morgan Kelley, Celina; Ava Harmeier, Anna; Yesmine Peralta, Gainesville.

Second Team:

Meagan Szostek, Aubrey; Annaleise Sevier, Aubrey; Malori Pletcher, Melissa; Faith Fortenberry, Melissa; Riley Ross, Van Alstyne; Avery Donaldson, Sanger; Olivia Stanley, Sanger; Kinsey Murray, Celina; Ashley Woodrum, Celina; Fernanda Morales Nunez, Anna; Aaliyah Henry, Gainesville.

District 7-4A

Co-MVP: Jentry Lamirand, Decatur; Dakota Hartman, Decatur

Hitter of the Year: Kaylee Peterson, Decatur

Setter of the Year: Bayli Miller, Decatur

Server of the Year: Railey Druxman, Springtown

Blocker of the Year: Kyra Anders, Krum

Libero of the Year: Sydney Martin, Krum

Newcomer of the Year: Katherine Holtman, Argyle

First Team:

Gracie Truleson, Decatur; Morgan Hammer, Decatur; Grace Lowery, Decatur; Brinklee Dauenhauer, Springtown; Landree Merriman, Springtown; Skylar Holland, Springtown; Jada Price, Argyle; Camryn Heiser, Argyle; Jessie Moore, Argyle; Mary Doyle, Krum; Gaby Gunnoe, Krum; Mara Perez, Krum; Kinzley Stuart, Bridgeport.

Second Team:

Meredith Shults, Decatur; Stoli Cox, Springtown; Angela Pando, Springtown; Olivia Sanchez, Argyle; Sydney Payne, Argyle; Ashlyn Baker, Krum; Lexi Osborn, Krum; Ashley Marschall, Bridgeport; Kayli Roberts, Bridgeport; Ayaliz Diaz, Lake Worth; Alize Patino, Lake Worth; Anna Medina, Fort Worth Castleberry.

District 10-3A

MVP: Riley Braziel, Boyd

Offensive Player of the Year: Kaydence Ooten, Paradise

Libero of the Year: Tristen Briden, Boyd

Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Woolsey, Callisburg

Setter of the Year: Mary Beth Cook, Paradise

Newcomer of the Year: Olivia Todd, Ponder

Middle Blocker of the Year: Marlee Howard, S&S Consolidated

Coaching Staff of the Year: Paradise

First Team:

Kylie Hayes, Boyd; Emma Rosser, Boyd; Lacy Ellis, Boyd; Brooklyn Force, Paradise; Morgan Mitschke, Paradise; Ashtyn Huddleston, Callisburg; Abby Pollard, Callisburg; Alyssa David, Pilot Point; Kylee Malone, Pilot Point; Philomina Klotz, Ponder; Libby Langford, Whitesboro; Jenna King, Whitesboro.

Second Team:

Anna Hadowsky, Pilot Point; Brenna Howard, S&S Consolidated; Paige Turner, S&S Consolidated; Autumn Hayes, Boyd; Austin Edder, Boyd; Kynlee Holt, Paradise; Kamryn Baker, Paradise; Logan Noller, Callisburg; Laura Hernandez, Callisburg; Kaelyn McWilliams, Ponder; Abby Robinson, Whitesboro; Andee Renfrow, Valley View.

STEVE GAMEL can be reached at 469-360-3611 and via Twitter at @NewspaperSteve.

