Playing their last full week of district games, area volleyball teams made some of their final regular season showings of the year Tuesday night.
Key wins came for some playoff contenders while other squads fell short. The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through several of Tuesday's area results and key contributors below.
Prosper 3, Braswell 0
The Lady Bengals struggled to compete with the top team in the district as Prosper ran away with a three-set sweep. They dropped the opener 25-16 before losing the next two sets 25-12 and 25-13.
With playoff hopes out the window at this point, Braswell (12-22, 3-9 in district) travels to face Little Elm Friday in its second-to-last match.
Guyer 3, Allen 2
The Lady Wildcats pulled off an improbable five-set comeback to knock off the Eagles in Allen. Read our full game story on the win.
Grapevine 3, Denton 2
A five-set thriller just slipped away from the Lady Broncos as they fell to Grapevine. They won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-16 before losing the last three 25-14, 25-20 and 15-10.
Lauren Perry led the attack with 35 kills while Jeese Pancoast had 35 digs, Grace Reinhardt notched 25 assists and Dylan Rodriguez had 22 assists.
Next up for Denton (17-22, 2-10), also out of playoff contention, is a Friday evening area showdown with Lake Dallas (9-19, 1-11).
Argyle 3, Ryan 0
The Lady Eagles dominated their Denton-area battle with Ryan. They controlled the opener 25-14 before taking the next two 25-18 and 25-19.
Jordyn Moore's double-double led the way for Argyle with 18 assists and 12 digs while Katherine Holtman had 16 kills on an efficient .667 hitting percentage along with 5 digs. Piper Mickenheim added 21 digs as Sydney Payne chipped in 17 assists and 3 digs.
For Ryan (17-24, 3-9), KK Haley had 21 digs, Darla Crow had 4 kills and 6 blocks and Aspen Hicks posted 11 assists and 13 digs. Its next match is Friday when it hosts Richland.
Argyle (29-14, 8-4) travels to face Grapevine (13-17, 8-4) this Friday in a pivotal match of two teams tied for second in their district.
Colleyville Heritage 3, Lake Dallas 0
The Falcons could not keep pace with state-ranked Colleyville Heritage. They dropped the opener 25-16 before losing the second 25-6 and the third 25-18.
Next up for Lake Dallas (9-19, 1-11) is a Denton County showdown with Denton High on Friday.
Aubrey 3, Van Alstyne 0
The Lady Chaparrals maintained their lead atop District 11-4A with a sweep of Van Alstyne. They took the opener 26-24 before winning the next two 25-21 and 25-20.
Tarleton State pledge Sydney Garrison led the way as usual with 20 kills and 19 digs. Olivia Starr added 42 assists and 6 digs while Annaleise Sevier had 17 kills and 6 digs. Makayla Johnson chipped in 15 digs.
Next up for Aubrey (32-8, 8-0) is hosting Celina (30-2, 6-1 before Tuesday) this Friday in a key district matchup. The Lady Chaps won their previous meeting with Celina in four sets.
Ponder 3, Boyd 1
The Lady Lions notched a massive win Tuesday in knocking off the only district foe that had beaten them so far. They took the first two sets 25-18 and 25-23 before dropping the third 25-20, then dominated the fourth 25-13.
Kennedy Simon led the way with 13 kills and 7 digs. Philomina Klotz added 12 kills and 4 blocks while Olivia Todd had 10 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces. Heather Crumpton posted 21 assists and 10 digs as Campbell Laney chipped in 20 assists and 9 digs.
Next up for Ponder (27-14, 11-1), which is tied for first in the district, is a showdown with a struggling Valley View team.
Liberty Christian 3, Southwest Christian 0
The Warriors clinched their district title Tuesday night as they swept Southwest Christian. They dominated the first set 25-9, taking the next two 25-18 and 25-13.
Liberty Christian (26-8, 7-0) wraps up district play next Tuesday against All Saints as it goes for a fourth straight year of not losing a district match.